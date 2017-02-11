Man repeatedly struck with baseball bat during robbery

A 42-YEAR-OLD man was struck several times on the head with a baseball bat during a violent robbery at a south-east Queensland takeaway store overnight.

Police said the robbery occurred in Loganlea just before 8pm when two men have entered the store on Station Road and approached the 42-year-old.

One of the men put the man in a headlock and the other then struck the man several times on the head with a baseball bat.

The men then stole a cash tin from the business and fled the scene on foot and were last seen heading towards the Loganlea Railway Station.

The 42-year-old was treated for a number of facial and head injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening.

Investigations are continuing.