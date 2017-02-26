UPDATE: Police, SES search for man feared drowned

UPDATE 2.30PM: POLICE and SES officers are still searching for a man missing at Lake Wivenhoe.

The swimmer, believed to be 38 years old, entered the water at 5.45am and did not resurface.

His two friends raised the alarm, calling police shortly before 6am this morning.

A swimmer has reported missing at Lake Wivenhoe. David Nielsen

EARLIER 12.30PM: A MAN is feared dead after disappearing during a swim at Lake Wivenhoe early this morning.

Water police, two SES search boats and two Seqwater boats are currently searching the lake.

SES officers are also patrolling the lake's border.

More to come.