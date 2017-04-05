25°
Man loses both legs after spider bite

4th Apr 2017 8:30 AM

A MELBOURNE man has had both legs amputated, and faces a real risk of losing his arms, after he was bitten by a white-tailed spider in Western Victoria.

Terry Pareja was visiting family in Birchip when he was bitten, but it wasn't until his leg started to swell 24 hours later he realised something was wrong.

There was no doctor available in the tiny town of 662 people - and by the time he sought medical help on Monday, flesh-eating bacteria had taken hold.

His right leg was amputated in emergency surgery at Horsham, and he was flown to the Alfred Hospital in Melbourne to have his left leg removed.

Mr Pareja's sister said it could be 18 months before he was able to return home.

