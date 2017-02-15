Man jumps out of moving car, breaks ankle

WHAT police originally thought was a hit and run in Eastern Heights last night has turned out to be a much more unusual case.

Police and ambulance officers were called after a 25-year-old man was injured on Chermside Rd at 6.40pm last night.

Initial reports suggested he was the victim of a hit and run.

However police now believe the man jumped out of a moving vehicle on the Eastern Heights road.

The 25-year-old was rushed to Princess Alexandra Hospital overnight with a compound fracture to his ankle.