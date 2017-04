A MAN in his late 40s was taken to hospital with shoulder, chest and possible arm injuries after colliding with a kangaroo early this morning.

The man was riding his bike on Wacol Station Rd and Cromarty Dr at 4.35am when he hit a kangaroo.

Ambulance officers were called and the man was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

It is not known whether the kangaroo was injured in the accident.