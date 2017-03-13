Man in induced coma after alleged pub attack

Wayne Allum was injured in an alleged attack at the Peak Pub on Friday. Photo: ABC News

THE identity of a man who suffered a fractures skull after being punched in the head at Peak Pub has been revealed.

Wayne Allum was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane after the incident on Friday night in a serious but stable condition.

The 51-year-old father of three, who sells fruit and vegetables on his roadside stall on Ipswich Boonah Rd, is now in a critical condition in intensive care.

His mother spoke with the QT today, pleading for information from the public.

"We don't know what happened and want to find out," she said.

The man Wayne was with on Friday night told his mother he left before her son.

"Wayne told him he was going to leave after the football and it must have happened shortly after that," she said.

"I heard the ambulance go past our house at 9.17pm and I was immediately worried.

"Now he is in an induced coma in a serious but stable condition."

"We are going down every day to see him."

A 47-year-old Peak Crossing man has been charged with one count of grievous bodily harm and is due to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on April 6.