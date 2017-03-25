Man in custody, guilty of raping child in Ipswich and Rocky

A MAN has admitted to indecently treating, raping and assaulting a child over a six year period in multiple Queensland towns including Rockhampton and Ipswich.

The man, who cannot be name to protect the identity of the victim, has been remanded in custody until July after he pleaded guilty to 15 charges in Ipswich District Court yesterday relating to the offending.

He was charged with assaulting, indecently treating, procuring to commit an indecent act and raping the child, who was under 12 and his lineal descendent, in Cloncurry between June 2009 and February 2010 and indecently treating and raping the child in Berserker between June 2011 and November 2012.

He was further charged with assault with the intent to rape, rape, assault, indecent treatment and maintaining an unlawful relationship with a child at Laidley between June 2009 and September 2015.

His defence lawyer, Kim Bryson, did not make an application for bail and had sentencing adjourned to gather physiological material.

He was remanded in custody until sentencing in Ipswich District Court in July.