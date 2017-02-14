30°
Man in custody following alleged armed robbery

Emma Clarke
13th Feb 2017

A MAN will remain in custody until next month after an alleged armed robbery at an Eastern Heights convenience store on Saturday.

Michael Lee Finch, 32, is charged with one count of armed robbery following an incident at 1.20pm on Saturday.

Police say a man went to a convenience store on Cemetery Rd and it will be alleged he produced a knife and made demands for cash.

The male attendant gave the man a sum of cash and the man then fled the scene on foot, police say.

Finch is has been charged with one count of armed robbery.

He did not make an application for bail in Ipswich Magistrates Court this morning and the matter will next be mentioned in court on March 8.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich ipswich court ipswich crime

