Man in custody following Redbank death

A REDBANK man is in custody after a person died allegedly as a result of injuries sustained at a hotel on Brisbane Rd at Redbank on Saturday.

Matthew Clancy Ryan, 44, is charged with one count of unlawful striking causing death after police were called to the scene at 4.45pm.

A 69-year-old man was treated for injuries but he later died in the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

A crime scene was declared with detectives and specialist police services examining the area.

Ryan did not make an application for bail in Ipswich Magistrates Court this morning and the matter will next be mentioned in court tomorrow.