Man thrown from excavator in work site accident

UPDATE 10am: AN excavator driver has been taken to hospital following an accident at a landfill site this morning.

The man was thrown from the cab of his machine about 9am after rolling at the Lantrak site on Memorial Dve at Swanbank.

He sustained arm and leg injuries.

An ambulance spokeswoman says the man is in a stable condition and is being taken to Ipswich Hospital.

EARLIER: PARAMEDICS are on their way to an accident involving an excavator at a Swanbank landfill site.

A machine rolled at the Lantrak site on Memorial Dve about 9am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said initial reports suggested the driver was thrown from the cab and has sustained arm and leg injuries.

Paramedics are yet to arrive on scene and assess the patient properly.

More to come.