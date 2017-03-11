Man feared drowned after driving car into river at Goodna

CONCERNS: A man was seeen driving his car into the Brisabne River at the Goodna Boat Ramp this morning.

THERE are fears a man has drowned after driving a car into the Brisbane River at the Goodna Boat Ramp this morning.

At 7.40am this morning a male was seen by witnesses driving a vehicle down the boat ramp at speed.

The vehicle is now fully submerged and police divers are on their way to retrieve a possible body and the vehicle.

Police don't have a registration for the vehicle, so do not know at this stage who may have been driving the vehicle.

The boat ramp is currently closed.

Scenes of Crime are on scene as is the CIB.