Young man dies during soccer match, association reports

THE Queensland Christian Soccer Association has announced a young soccer player died during a match yesterday.

QCSA is an independent body set up to enable those who cannot play on Sundays, to have an alternative to the main stream soccer body and includes teams from Ipswich and Brisbane.

"A young man am the Blackstone United Dragons Soccer Club passed away during the match he was participating in," QCSA presient Peter Smale said.

This tragic and sudden event has obviously left quite a mark on those present; players, officials and spectators alike.

"Please prayerfully uphold both the Blackstone and Mansfield clubs as well as spectators and officials over the coming days.

"If you are attending worship somewhere on Sunday and there is an opportunity to include this matter in the prayers of your congregation that too would be much appreciated."

Messages of support for the club and the player's family have flooded in over the last 24 hours.