Man dies after being stabbed in the chest

A 43-year-old man has been stabbed to death in Holland Park West yesterday afternoon.

Police say around 3pm two men became involved in a verbal fight at a home on Birdwood Road when one stabbed the other in the chest.

He then fled on foot.

The 43-year-old Inala man was declared dead at the scene.

A 25-year-old Calamvale man was taken into custody by police a short time later.

He has been charged with murder and is set to appear in Brisbane Magistrate's Court today.