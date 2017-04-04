Man dies after being stabbed in the chest

A 43-year-old man has been stabbed to death in Holland Park West yesterday afternoon.
Police say around 3pm two men became involved in a verbal fight at a home on Birdwood Road when one stabbed the other in the chest.
He then fled on foot.
The 43-year-old Inala man was declared dead at the scene.
A 25-year-old Calamvale man was taken into custody by police a short time later.
He has been charged with murder and is set to appear in Brisbane Magistrate's Court today.
