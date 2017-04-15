UPDATE: Man charged after car park stabbing

UPDATE 9.30AM: A 37-year-old has now been charged after allegedly stabbing a man in Redbank yesterday.
Police charged the Coopers Plains man with one count of wounding after authorities were called to an incident in Ipswich yesterday afternoon.
Two men were causing a disturbance in the car park of a shopping centre of Collingwood Drive at about 3.40pm.
A man was later found in a car park with stab wounds to his arms.
He was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
The Coopers Plains man will appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on April 17.
SATURDAY: A MAN is in custody following a stabbing at the Redbank Plaza car park today.
Initial information suggests a 25-year-old man was stabbed twice in the arm while on the top floor of the centre car park at 3.20pm.
He was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A 37-year-old man was taken into custody and is helping police with their enquiries.
No charges have been laid.
