Man in clown mask robs Ipswich pub at gunpoint

A MAN has threatened staff at a popular Ipswich pub while wearing a clown mask is still on the run.

At 8.15pm last night the man walked into the Racehorse Hotel on Brisbane St, threatened staff with a firearm and demanded cash.

Staff complied with his demands and the man then fled the scene on foot, reportedly running along the nearby railway tracks.

The dog squad was called as police attempted to track the man down but he was not found.

Police say he was wearing a clown mask with green hair, a dark jumper and light coloured shorts at the time.

Investigations are ongoing.

Authorities are asking anyone who has information regarding this incident to phone Policelink 131 444 or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.