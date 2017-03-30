Man charged with murder of Samuel Thompson

Samuel Thompson with his orange 2016 Ford Mustang.

POLICE have charged a man with the murder of 22-year-old Brisbane man Samuel Thompson.

Detectives from the Hendra Criminal Investigations Branch charged the 23-year-old with murder after establishing a crime scene at a Bald Hills house.

Thompson's body has not been found.

The 23-year-old Bald Hills man has been charged with one count each of murder and interfering with a corpse.

He is due to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Friday.

Police and SES searching at the Remondis landfill site at Swanbank. Tim Marsden

The investigation is ongoing.

The search for Mr Thompson has been the largest active police investigation in Brisbane.

The parents of the former state representative ice hockey player fronted media last week and pleaded for their beloved son to make contact.

His family described Mr Thompson as "generous, thoughtful and loyal".