Man bashed with golf club in alleged violent assault

9th Jul 2017 9:30 AM Updated: 3:40 PM

POLICE have charged a man following an alleged wounding incident overnight involving a golf club.

It will be alleged at around 8.30pm two men, who were known to each other, became involved in a physical altercation at an address on Church St in Boonah.

It will be further alleged during the altercation one of the men assaulted the other man with a golf club before fleeing the scene.

A 32-year-old Boonah man was transported to Boonah Hospital for treatment of injuries to his arm and neck.

Police took a man into custody at a nearby licensed premises.

A 38-year-old Dugandan man has been charged with acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm and enter dwelling with intent.

He is due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on July 10.

