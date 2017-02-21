Man to face multiple charges after low-speed police chase

The left truck the roadway at Hanson Rd onto a dirt track and coming to rest in a paddock at about 5.50am.

LATEST: Police have charged a 31-year-old Beenleigh man with 12 offences after a truck was allegedly stolen at Marburg this morning.

It will be alleged a man entered a trucking business on the Warrego Highway at Marburg at 5.35am, stealing a prime mover and crashing through a chain wire fence as he drove from the property, causing significant damage.

A police motorcycle officer attempted to intercept the vehicle however it failed to stop and continued travelling towards Amberley.

The truck entered Commonwealth property located on Hanson Rd, Amberley crashing through a locked gate. It came to stop in a paddock at 5.50am and the driver was taken into custody.

A 31-year-old man was due to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court this afternoon charged with three counts of willful damage/destruction, and one count each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, fail to stop a motor vehicle, unlicensed driving, driving whilst relevant drug present in blood, fail to take reasonable care in disposal of a syringe, trespass, enter premises with intent and enter premises and commit an indictable offence.

