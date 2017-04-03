Man airlifted to hospital after dangerous driving

A MAN in his 20s was reportedly speeding on the Cunningham Highway before being found stopped and unconscious, police say.

At 8.39am police received reports of a driver speeding on the highway at Purga heading towards Warwick.

It is believed the driver failed to stop for police but was found unconscious in his car less than 30 minutes later.

A QPS spokesperson said the driver side-swiped two cars before coming to a stop for some reason at Mount Edwards, near Aratula in the Scenic Rim.

Queensland Ambulance officers arrived at the scene shortly after 9am before the man was airlifted to hospital.

He was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious but stable condition.