Josiah Sisson: Man accused of nine-year-old's death in court

A MAN accused of killing nine-year-old Josiah Sisson on Christmas night while drink driving has appeared in court for the first time, the Courier Mail reports.

Josiah Sisson of Redbank Plains died in the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital after he was struck at the intersection of Jardine St and Rholanda Cres at Springwood, south of Brisbane, while looking at Christmas lights with family friends on Christmas night.

Adrian Murray, 24, was later charged with dangerous driving causing death while adversely affected by an intoxicating substance, as well as high-range drink-driving.

He appeared in the Beenleigh Magistrates Court this morning and his case was adjourned to April 18 for police to provide a brief of evidence.

Read more at www.couriermail.com.au.