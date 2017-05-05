Major delays after truck and car collide

DRIVERS are facing lengthy delays along the Logan Mwy after a collision between a car and a truck at Forest Lake.

Paramedics treated a man in his 70s, who was driving the car, for an arm laceration and an ankle injury.

He was taken to the PA Hospital following the incident just before 9am near the Stapleton Rd off ramp.

The truck driver was unharmed.

Meanwhile traffic has backed up to Paradise Rd and drivers have been warned to expect long delays.