MAFS cast "worried about Andrew" as he goes into hiding

Andrew taunts Cheryl at the group dinner party on Married At First Sight.

MARRIED At First Sight's newest villain Andrew Jones may be feeling the fan backlash following a "disgusting" rant aimed at Cheryl Maitland, which aired this week.

The 38-year-old firefighter has deleted his Instagram page since the program was televised after telling NW Magazine, "I haven't left the house."

The publication is reporting that Andrew's fellow castmates are "worried about his safety."

Caaaaaan you feel the loooooooooove tonight? Channel 9

Former contestant Scarlett appears to have now jumped on the bandwagon, suggesting that his TV partner Cheryl was the bad one.

"Remember that scene where Regina George cries in the office with the Burn Book, then everyone in the school suffers and turns on each other?" she wrote on Instagram.

"When she started the whole thing, then plays the victim? Does this resonate with any of you? "How many people have to suffer because "Regina" wants all wants all the attention? I love you guys, but come on … #therealbully."

It comes after Jones told Cheryl was "full of s ..." when she confronted him about a personal attack on her.

He has denied any wrongdoing at a boys' night, which saw him slagging out the 25-year-old hairdresser.

Among the dubbed "disgusting" tirade, Andrew made a boob-grab gesture when referring to Cheryl.