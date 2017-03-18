31°
News

MP: Time to address banning business class for pollies

Joel Gould
| 17th Mar 2017 3:43 AM Updated: 4:49 PM
FLYOVER: Ipswich West MP Jim Madden says the conversation on banning business class travel for politicians needs to be had.
FLYOVER: Ipswich West MP Jim Madden says the conversation on banning business class travel for politicians needs to be had.

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

BANNING business class flights for politicians is an issue Ipswich West MP Jim Madden says needs to be addressed by all MPs.

Mr Madden said that in tough economic times it was an issue that could not be ignored and that "belt tightening" applied to politicians and non-politicians alike.

While politicians at state and federal level are entitled to claim business class travel, the four local MPs the QT spoke to often, or always, fly economy within Australia.

"Given this issue has been raised I think it is time for the government, and the opposition, to look at whether it is appropriate to have politicians fly economy class rather than business class," Mr Madden said.

"Just like everybody else, I think politicians need to tighten their belts.

"We can look at what it is costing the government, and what the savings could be if business class was banned.

"Whenever an issue is raised we have the obligation to consider it."

Mr Madden said it was "a mixture" for him but added that he flew a lot of charter flights.

"When I go out on agriculture and environment committee trips we generally charter a plane and they are below economy.

"It is pretty tight in those tin cans.

"There are generally 12 or 15 of us and we go out west in a little plane, it is like a taxi.

"But I don't travel much at all, other than for committee work.

"We don't book our own flights. They are booked by parliamentary services.

"But I might have had two business class trips in the entire time I have been in parliament."

Bundamba MP Jo-Ann Miller said she flew a mixture of both but said the issue was "about common sense and whether to travel is necessary".

"If practical, economy should be the preferred option," she said.

Ms Miller travels mostly economy but made the point that on occasions, when working on confidential material, that may not be wise or practical.

She said she would generally only travel business class "when on longer flights or when needing to undertake work as it is difficult with space and sometimes you are dealing with confidential Parliamentary or Ministerial information"

"Otherwise, it's economy," she said.

Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard agreed with Ms Miller on the issue of long flights.

"I never travel business class when I travel in Australia," she said.

"But when it comes to international travel, which doesn't happen that often at a state level, I think it depends.

"I have seen schedules and they are very tight.

"I think when you are representing your country at a conference it is not a good look to be jet lagged. You should arrive fresh and be able to represent your country to the best of your ability."

On the issue of whether the business v economy issue should be addressed, Ms Howard said it should be a personal choice while adding that technology had made some trips unnecessary.

"Some of my colleagues are six foot five, so I can understand why they wouldn't want to sit in economy class.

"I am a small person, so I am happy to travel economy.

"As for governments discussing it, with the advent of technology like Skype and teleconferencing there are a lot more things that can be done without having to travel.

"So maybe some trips could be avoided, which could save a lot of money."

Blair MP Shayne Neumann said politicians did fly business class because that mode of travel was "part of the parliamentary entitlements and total work expenses they are entitled to claim".

"I fly economy plenty of times, as you will see when my six monthly (records) are published," he said.

He said that had been the case for decades.

"But I fly business as well as economy," he said.

"When there are options to fly economy I do, as I did when I went to Newcastle recently.

"I comply with the parliamentary guidelines."

Mr Neumann said it was ultimately "up to the government of the day" to put forward a change in the rules and ban business travel.

The QT contacted other state and federal MPs in the Ipswich district but they were unavailable for comment or did not get back to us.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  business class economy class jennifer howard jim madden jo-ann miller

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
COMMENT: Welcome to cattle class

COMMENT: Welcome to cattle class

Local pollies seem willing to accept that economy needs to be an option

VIDEO: Take a tour of retail giant's new Booval digs

ALMOST READY: Five franchisees Brendan Nash, Ross McNamara, Samuel Manchini, Ryan Whittingstall and Ben Handyat the new Harvey Norman Superstore located in the old Bunnings site at Booval.

Harvey Norman reveals new space with more departments and more jobs

Greyhound trainer should be jailed - DPP

Queensland greyhound trainer Tom Noble

Greyhound trainer Tom Noble could face jail for live baiting

DUST DEVIL: 'Tornado' spirals above Brisbane Airport

Photo from Higgins Storm Chasers

Images of what weather gurus are calling a tornado hit social media

Local Partners

COMMENT: Welcome to cattle class

Local pollies seem willing to accept that economy needs to be an option

Two months jail for death threats 'manifestly excessive'

No Caption

Father fails in appeal over domestic violence jail sentence

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

CHOOSING LIFE: Emu Park veteran leads way out of PTSD

WINNING THE FIGHT: Andrea Josephs with her daughter Kyla (10) at the Emu Park Anzac Memorial ahead of her official Matilda Poppy launch this weekend.

Andrea Josephs will officially launch Matilda Poppy in new hometown

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

Amanda Seyfried caught up in nude photo scandal

AMANDA Seyfried has demanded nude photos of her be removed from the internet, days after Emma Watson was caught up in a similar scandal.

Girls star Lena Dunham shows off strong body

Lena Dunham celebrates the opening of the Tracy Anderson 59th Street studio.

LENA Dunham uses exercise to help battle anxiety, depression

Tim Minchin's tongue-in-cheek tune up for APRA gong

Tim Minchin is up for an APRA award.

Viral hit up for Song of the Year accolade

Home and Away star celebrates milestone episode

Pia Miller has had her fair share of drama on and off the screen.

Pia Miller has had her fair share of drama on and off the screen.

Meet the Aussie filmmaker working with David Attenborough

A stormy sky heralds the end of the dry season on an East African savanna in a scene from the grasslands episode of the TV series Planet Earth II

Lions, tigers and bears - oh my!

Bachelor contestant charged with selling ice and cocaine

Tripios is pictured here in August 2016. Picture: Splash News Australia

Bachelor star charged with selling ice and cocaine

Justin Bieber: 'G'day mate, got some Vegemite?'

The Canadian singer even shook the staff’s hand. Staffer Camilla Glover prepared some white toast and gave the star some extra vegemite for the road trip.

Biebs stunned staff by asking for famous Aussie spread

IDEAL FIRST HOME OR INVESTMENT

70 Glenelg Drive, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 1 $279,000

A fantastic opportunity awaits for first home buyers or investors, with no work to be done, its ready for you to move in straight away, and a massive yard in the...

“HILDEAN” CLASSIC FEDERATION CHARACTER IN PREMIUM LOCATION

89A South Station Road, Silkstone 4304

House 3 1 2 Offers Over...

WALK TO BOOVAL FAIR, SCHOOLS AND RAIL TIMELESS FEATURES & APPEAL This delightful character home sits privately nestled behind a screen of established gardens ...

A Surprise Awaits

11 Geraldine Avenue, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 2 $319,000...

What a great, honest highset family home. Beautifully maintained and presented with pride. Homes of this quality and presentation at this price are rare. A sea...

ESCAPE TO YOUR OWN PRIVATE SANCTUARY IN THE HEART OF IPSWICH!

104 Warwick Road, Ipswich 4305

House 3 2 8 $399,000

Escape to your very own land of enchanted gardens where you can escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life yet be only two minutes from the Ipswich CBD. This...

SOMETHING SPECIAL FOR BOTH FAMILIES AND INVESTORS!

5 Larsen Street, Leichhardt 4305

House 2 1 1 $219,000

This feature packed family home is a real surprise package and is sure to appeal to both home owners looking for a feature packed and beautifully presented home or...

CIRCUMSTANCES CHANGED !!! PROPERTY MUST SELL !!! HUGE PRICE REDUCTION !!

00 Goebels Rd ( Cnr M Hines Rd), Mount Forbes 4340

House 3 1 3 Offers From...

FIVE ACRE COUNTRY ESCAPE WITHIN MINUTES OF THE CITY TWO MAGESTIC NORFOLK PINES to Welcome Your Entry “A” Frame Double Storey Home (circa 1982) on LOCAL HISTORIC ...

NEARLY NEW IN PARKLANDS ESTATE

29 Piping Court, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 $439,000

Why have the hassle of building when you can move straight into this stylish 3 year old home in a quiet street in the sought after Parklands Estate in...

FULLY RENOVATED HOUSE PLUS GRANNY FLAT!

299 Hume Street, Toowoomba South 4350

House 4 3 1 $459,000

Positioned in the popular South Toowoomba precinct and only 2km to the CBD, this fully renovated home PLUS granny flat is perfect for those looking for space...

The Entertainer

18 Kelso Close, Yamanto 4305

House 4 1 2 $419,000

Work commitments have become available to the owner and with this they have decided to sell their much beloved “Home” home situated in the very popular...

APPROX 7 ACRES (2 lots), 3 BED, 2 BATH + SHED

17 Cornish Street, Bundamba 4304

House 3 2 OFFERS FROM $399K...

This property has plenty to offer a buyer wanting a neat and tidy home and lots of land for a small hobby farm, quad bikes, horses, cattle, gardens etc. The...

Stylish Coast home lures buyers from four states

PRIZED POSITION: The six-bedroom house with swimming pool and floodlit tennis court is on 4562sq m.

Expansive property boasts serious space

Time to buy: Rockhampton the most affordable in Queensland

Capricorn Coast continues to drawn in buyers

Coast's future clad in activewear, driven by youth

KEY: The planned SunCentral development for the Maroochydore CBD.

Bernard Salt paints picture of Coast's future and it's lycra-clad

Dirty nappies, food: Tenants from hell trash home

DISGUSTED: Home owner Tannyth Shackell looks on at the Dirty Nappies, rubbish and food scraps left behind by tenants in her Gatton rental property.

Home owners disgusted by tenants' actions

BOOM TIME: How long until Coast is home to 550,000?

HOT TIP: Leading demographer Bernard Salt.

Families, working age and elderly all set to grow in region

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!