Mad cow attacks man at meatworks

A 28 year-old meat worker was taken to Ipswich Hospital last night after being attacked by a cow.

The Queensland Ambulance Service was called to an incident at the JBS Dinmore meat works at 6pm where it was reported a 28 year-old worker had been injured by an escaped cow.

QT understands the cow rammed the man up against a wall, causing a gash to the man's head, bruising to his leg and a busted lip.

The man was taken to hospital in a conscious and stable condition.