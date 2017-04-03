Looking back at the floods - good work at a tough time

ON BEHALF of the QT team I'd like to say a big thank-you to all those who went above and beyond to help during last week's heavy rains.

As someone who grew up in this area and lived here during 2011, I understand how devastating floods can be for Ipswich and how the rain caused fears to resurface on Thursday and Friday.

A tough part of this job is seeing the destruction natural events like the floods do to Ipswich, however one of the best parts is seeing how the city stands tall in times of trouble.

I said it in 2011 and I'll say it again, we have an amazing community here.

I would like to offer a special thank-you to those who tirelessly shoveled more than 50 tonnes of sand to make sandbags that no doubt saved home and business owners thousands in damages.

While the floods were not nearly as bad as they were six years ago, a number of people like Tom and Liz Beldi (read their story here) were left to pick up the pieces over the weekend.

Now as we continue to recover this week, please think of those who were affected and be sure to remain aware of debris over the roads and drive with care.