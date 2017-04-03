28°
News

Looking back at the floods - good work at a tough time

Anna Hartley
| 2nd Apr 2017 3:31 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

ON BEHALF of the QT team I'd like to say a big thank-you to all those who went above and beyond to help during last week's heavy rains.

As someone who grew up in this area and lived here during 2011, I understand how devastating floods can be for Ipswich and how the rain caused fears to resurface on Thursday and Friday.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

A tough part of this job is seeing the destruction natural events like the floods do to Ipswich, however one of the best parts is seeing how the city stands tall in times of trouble.

I said it in 2011 and I'll say it again, we have an amazing community here.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

I would like to offer a special thank-you to those who tirelessly shoveled more than 50 tonnes of sand to make sandbags that no doubt saved home and business owners thousands in damages.

While the floods were not nearly as bad as they were six years ago, a number of people like Tom and Liz Beldi (read their story here) were left to pick up the pieces over the weekend.

Now as we continue to recover this week, please think of those who were affected and be sure to remain aware of debris over the roads and drive with care.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  cyclone debbie floods ipswich opinion

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
MUM'S SHOCK: Surprise arrival for 'flood twins'

MUM'S SHOCK: Surprise arrival for 'flood twins'

First-time mum arrived in Ipswich just as rain began pelting region

Looking back at the floods - good work at a tough time

Sandbagging at Limestone Park on Thursday afternoon.

HOW Ipswich has stepped up yet again

Man airlifted to hospital after dangerous driving

Police are investigating the incident

Damage in Logan 'considerable' after floodwaters peak

Floodwaters creeping up to the M1 in Logan.

Damage to Logan described as 'considerable'

Local Partners

MUM'S SHOCK: Surprise arrival for 'flood twins'

First-time mum arrived in Ipswich just as rain began pelting region

Lucrative home invasion victim has 'no personal malice'

A man has pleaded guilty to a home invasion in which a Prado was taken and later burned.

Offenders took $58K in guns, cash, jewellery plus torched a Prado

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

Married At First Sight brides expose conditions

‘Treated like monkeys’: Married At First Sight brides Lauren Bran and Susan Rawlings hit out.

MAFS DINNER FROM HELL: ‘You are a cocky little pr*ck’

Just when Nadia thought Anthony wasn’t going to show up ...

MAFS tipped over the edge at the messy reunion. Things got nasty.

Della and Tully find instant restaurant redemption on MKR

Della and Tully serve up their entrees during their ultimate instant restaurant.

FOODIE friends do regional Queensland proud on hit cooking show.

What's on the small screen this week

Will it be happily ever after for Sharon and Nick?

MARRIED At First Sight couples reunite and brekky shows hit the road

Dame Julie’s in the Greenroom

Dame Julie Andrews in a scene from the TV series Julie's Greenroom.

MARY Poppins is entertaining children in her new Netflix show.

Media personalities Jeffreys, Stefanovic prepare to tie knot

Channel 9 presenter Sylvia Jefrreys posted this photo on her Instagram account after Peter Stefanovic proposed.

Celebs flock to Sylvia Jeffreys and Peter Stefanovic's wedding

Audience members walk out after Gervais' dead baby joke

"I wish I had a pound for every time I offended someone. Wait, I do,” Ricky Gervais tweeted after learning he had offended audience members.

Comedian Ricky Gervais's dead baby joke causes audience to walk out

Exquisite Riverfront Property! Auction 31/03/2017 6pm @ Heisenberg Haus, Ipswich

13 Kallatina Terrace, Karalee 4306

House 4 3 7 OFFERS FROM...

A truly unique residence on its own secluded 5035sqm block, this luxury riverfront Plantation home is refreshingly individual with meticulous attention to detail...

Immaculate &amp; Affordable

2 Protea Court, Yamanto 4305

House 3 2 2 $345,000

This immaculate low set brick home just screams value for money and is situated on a corner block in the heart of Yamanto. This beautiful home consists of three...

FEATURE PACKED AND READY TO GO!

10 Ivor Street, Leichhardt 4305

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

What a great find! With a convenient location and a list of features, this value packed home is what you've been waiting for. - Our long term owner is moving on...

POTENTIAL AND POSITION..ACT QUICK!

31 Queen Street, Harrisville 4307

House 3 1 $295,000...

Here's an opportunity that doesn't come by everyday. Calling all investors, business owners or even those thinking of starting a business and working from home.

DA APPROVED TOWN HOUSE SITE

26 Green Street, Booval 4304

House 3 1 2 $375,000

Here is an opportunity to secure a prime development site in the tightly held precinct of Booval. - 900sqm site - Existing dwelling to be incorporated into the...

Forget paying the Rent - Buy Me Instead!

2 Bowers Street, Basin Pocket 4305

House 3 1 5 $249,000

This home is so affordable and you can enhance at your leisure. A spacious 3 bedroom home with vinyl cladding - you will never have to paint again. And there is...

OWNERS INSTRUCTIONS ARE TO SELL AT AUCTION!

23 Greenway Circuit, Mount Ommaney 4074

Town House 4 2 2 Auction 07/04/2017...

This contemporary townhouse is located in one of Brisbane's best residencies. With all the amenities you would normally associate with a luxury resort this home...

FULLY RENOVATED HOUSE PLUS GRANNY FLAT!

299 Hume Street, Toowoomba South 4350

House 4 3 1 $459,000

Positioned in the popular South Toowoomba precinct and only 2km to the CBD, this fully renovated home PLUS granny flat is perfect for those looking for space...

Neat, Sweet, Complete &amp; it&#39;s got a shed

31 Comona Court, Wulkuraka 4305

House 4 2 3 $329,000

Neat, Sweet and Complete - This home has it all - just perfect for the First Home Buyer or for the astute investor. From the landscaped gardens to the grassed...

ACREAGE PERFECTION AT PEAK CROSSING

49 Peak Crossing Churchbank Weir Road, Peak Crossing 4306 ...

House 4 2 4 $569,000

You will find this perfectly presented home in the sought after acreage estate at Peak Crossing. Indulge yourself in this residence which offers immense visual...

Motorbike stolen, found and returned in hectic 32 hours

REUNITED: As the storms started raging early Thursday morning thieves broke into Mathew Brown's shop, stealing his custom racing dirt bike and some other goods, but thanks to social media he was quickly reunited with the bike.

A brazen break-in as Cyclone Debbie struck has ended in smiles

Ready to call home

28-30 Carnarvon Ct, Yandina Creek.

North-easterly aspect and wide vista to the water on offer

Health hub hits home

Trust in the auction process and agent, results in Wurtulla sale

Calling all renovators at heart

Solid home on 617sq m between beach and CBD development

This is what Sunshine Coast living is all about

Life's a breeze at stylish Alexandra Headland apartment

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!