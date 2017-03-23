29°
News

London terror attack: Queensland security to increase

23rd Mar 2017 10:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

SECURITY will be beefed up around Queensland in light of the terrorism attack in London.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk described the deaths of four people and the attacker, and the injuries to 40, as a 'barbaric violence'.

"This incident is even more disturbing, because the name Westminster sits at the very heart of our democratic institutions.

"Last week I travelled across the Westminster Bridge while the Member for Surfers Paradise and I were in London for Gold Coast Commonwealth Games events.

"This bridge is utilised by so many locals, tourists and families.

"I can inform the House the Police Commissioner has briefed me on the security situation in Queensland this morning.

"While there is no suggestion of a need to elevate our threat level, he believes it prudent to increase the security presence around certain parts of Queensland while assessments continue of the situation in London.

"I can also inform the house the Commissioner will also be briefing the Speaker and Clerk in relation to security measures at this Parliament.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"Can I take this opportunity to acknowledge the vigilance and dedication of Queensland's police and emergency services.

"These first responders put their own lives on the line to ensure the safety and security of our community.

"The people of Queensland stand in solidarity and sympathy with our friends and colleagues in London after this appalling event.

"Our thoughts are of course with the victims and their families."

News Corp Australia

Topics:  editors picks london attack queensland security terrorism

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Two Ipswich candidates set to be subpoenaed by CCC

Two Ipswich candidates set to be subpoenaed by CCC

Investigation expected to centre around joint how-to-vote cards

London terror attack: Queensland security to increase

Premier slams attack at Westminster Bridge as 'barbaric violence'

Couple ditch Springfield for $350 million rural lifestyle

Sales consultant Rachel Hargreaves (left) of Oliver Hume Waterlea at Wallon with new land owner Rebecca Mallett.

“To purchase a block the same size would be double the price here"

Hackers threaten to wipe 200 million iCloud accounts

Turkish Crime Family demands US$75,000 ransom from Apple

Local Partners

Two Ipswich candidates set to be subpoenaed by CCC

Investigation expected to centre around joint how-to-vote cards

REVEALED: Four new food hubs destined for Silkstone

Tenants for seven new shops at Silkstone are revealed.

They include a cheese wall, burritos, sushi and baked goods

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

CHOOSING LIFE: Emu Park veteran leads way out of PTSD

WINNING THE FIGHT: Andrea Josephs with her daughter Kyla (10) at the Emu Park Anzac Memorial ahead of her official Matilda Poppy launch this weekend.

Andrea Josephs will officially launch Matilda Poppy in new hometown

Morgan Evans opens up about his CMC love story

SINGER returns from Nashville to host tonight's CMC Music Awards, which he co-hosted last year with his now fiance Kelsea Ballerini.

What's on the big screen this week

OLD TALE: Emma Watson brings to life the character of Belle in Beauty and the Beast.

DISNEY'S remake of Beauty and the Beast opens to rave reviews.

MKR recap: Josh and Amy figure out how to get along

Josh and Amy have figured out how to get along and cook well. Stay away from each other.

THEY’RE the couple we love to hate, but something changed tonight.

Mariah’s making a movie we probably don’t need

Mariah Carey and her dog Jack are prepping for a Christmas movie.

Mariah Carey is making animated movie ready for Christmas.

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

MOVIE REVIEW: Disney remake a beauty-ful story

Emma Watson and Dan Stevens star in the movie Beauty and the Beast.

Emma Watson stars as Belle in classic tale of finding unlikely love

MOVIE REVIEW: Peppa Pig's Aussie adventure will delight fans

A scene from My First Cinema Experience: Peppa Pig's Australian Holiday.

Peppa visits Uluru and the Great Barrier Reef in feature film debut

Rural Acreage Without The Price Tag!

223 Andrews Dip Road, Anduramba 4355

3 1 3 Auction 12/4/17

Sitting proudly on the hill, with uninterrupted views over the valley, this 3 bedroom home is surrounded by 160 acres of improved pastures, perfect for running...

A Fine Vintage

39 Canning Street, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 2 $335,000...

If you have a passion for the past, this fine vintage home built in the late 1800's will certainly be to your liking. You will be enchanted by the nostalgic charm...

AN EXCITING BRAND NEW OFFERING!!

13 Caladenia Street, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $429,000

This stunning brand new contemporary home will defiantly impress those wanting more than your average property. With the striking facade and high front portico...

OWNERS INSTRUCTIONS ARE TO SELL AT AUCTION!

23 Greenway Circuit, Mount Ommaney 4074

Town House 4 2 2 Auction 07/04/2017...

This contemporary townhouse is located in one of Brisbaneâs best residencies. With all the amenities you would normally associate with a luxury resort this home...

DECEASED ESTATE

9 Cotton Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 2 1 2 AUCTION 31/3/17

The home has been in the family for a number of years & now with the affairs sorted it is time to sell the property. So here is your chance to get into the market...

Superb Investment - Buy 1 or Buy 2!

4 & 6 Wilson Court, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 1 $269,000

Here is a great opportunity to get into investment market as two great investment properties hit the market. It will be your decision, you can buy one or the...

&quot;SPECTACULAR FAMILY HOME--- PRIME BLOCK IN PREMIER ESTATE&quot;

5 Lipizzaner Place, Pine Mountain 4306

House 5 2 6 $735,000

Designed by the current owners and built by one of the most acclaimed Ipswich builders, this 2 1/2 year old brick and colourbond home sitting on a flat 3500m2...

Large Family Home + Great Side Access + 6x6m Shed Coming Soon!

108 Shoesmith Road, Westbrook 4350

House 4 2 2 Offers over...

Cleverly designed with a practical and well-appointed floor plan, this executive home built by Arden Vale Homes flows effortlessly throughout, complimented by...

Value for Money, Great Location, Convenient Living

3/8 James Street, Rangeville 4350

Unit 2 1 1 Offers Over...

This totally renovated Two bedroom unit in the attractive Rangeville community should definitely make your viewing list. Located just a short walk to Woolworths...

Brand New Executive Home.

82 Hancock Circuit, Kleinton 4352

House 4 2 2 $493,000

Cleverly designed with a practical and well-appointed floor plan, this brand new executive home built by Top of the Range Builders flows effortlessly throughout...

'Dangerous precedent': Beachfront tree clearing rejected

WHAT A VIEW: A Google Earth aerial view of the strip of houses and sand dunes at Shelly Beach which could be set for changes.

BREAKING: Beachfront residents' bold bid to improve views fails

Couple ditch Springfield for $350 million rural lifestyle

Sales consultant Rachel Hargreaves (left) of Oliver Hume Waterlea at Wallon with new land owner Rebecca Mallett.

“To purchase a block the same size would be double the price here"

It's official: Byron Bay unaffordable

MILLIONAIRES ROW: The Housing Commission house in Keats St, Byron Bay which sold at auction on Saturday for $1.65 million.

Buying a home in Bay Bay is a dream too far for some

Coast home luring interstate buyers sold

PRIZED POSITION: Blue clip location, peaceful surroundings, spacious living with swimming pool, tennis court on 4562sq m

The property was described as a 'Queenslander with Hamptons style'

Stylish Coast home lures buyers from four states

PRIZED POSITION: The six-bedroom house with swimming pool and floodlit tennis court is on 4562sq m.

Expansive property boasts serious space

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!