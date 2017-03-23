London terror attack: Queensland security to increase

SECURITY will be beefed up around Queensland in light of the terrorism attack in London.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk described the deaths of four people and the attacker, and the injuries to 40, as a 'barbaric violence'.

"This incident is even more disturbing, because the name Westminster sits at the very heart of our democratic institutions.

"Last week I travelled across the Westminster Bridge while the Member for Surfers Paradise and I were in London for Gold Coast Commonwealth Games events.

"This bridge is utilised by so many locals, tourists and families.

"I can inform the House the Police Commissioner has briefed me on the security situation in Queensland this morning.

"While there is no suggestion of a need to elevate our threat level, he believes it prudent to increase the security presence around certain parts of Queensland while assessments continue of the situation in London.

"I can also inform the house the Commissioner will also be briefing the Speaker and Clerk in relation to security measures at this Parliament.

"Can I take this opportunity to acknowledge the vigilance and dedication of Queensland's police and emergency services.

"These first responders put their own lives on the line to ensure the safety and security of our community.

"The people of Queensland stand in solidarity and sympathy with our friends and colleagues in London after this appalling event.

"Our thoughts are of course with the victims and their families."