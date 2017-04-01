Logan flooding now matches 1974 levels

UPDATE: POLICE have now shut Kingston Rd at the Larry Storey Bridge in Logan as floodwaters threaten to go over the road.

The Logan River peaked at 10 metres at Waterford, Logan, about 1.40pm today, matching levels last seen 43 years ago.

But it still fell short of a predicted 10.5-metre peak.

While the 1974 levels remain unsurpassed, Logan mayor Luke Smith says the area has still experienced the biggest river peaks the city has seen since those devastating floods.

"It will stay (at 10 metres) for the next 12 hours before gradually receding," he said.

Nervous residents had been scrambling to sandbag their homes.

Major flood warnings remain current for the Connors, Isaac, Mackenzie and Fitzroy rivers.

The suburbs of Waterford and Eagleby will be the hardest hit, a Logan City Council spokesman said.

Flooding on Loganlea Rd has cut off the entrance to Logan Hospital but it is still accessible by the Logan Motorway.

Locals say they've been shocked by the speed of the river rising.

When Ashleigh McGrogan bought her house at Logan she was told there was a one per cent chance it would flood.

But in a few tense hours the unlikely event became a reality as waters from record rainfall dumped by ex-tropical Cyclone Debbie quickly spread throughout her home and garage.

She and husband Adam only moved into their three-bedroom house in December and already have to replace all the flooring and skirting boards after the nearby creek's muddy overflow swamped everything except a strip of their verdant backyard.

Only hours before, on Friday morning, they nervously watched the waters encroach.

"It was a slight puddle," Ms McGrogan said, pointing down her quiet street to the spot where the first sign of the coming floods emerged.

"That's what rattled us the most, just how quick it came."

UPDATE: EMERGENCY teams were this morning working to rescue three women and two babies in southeast Queensland as parts of Logan brace for a fresh wave of flooding.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said they were working with the swift water rescue team to bring the five in Waterford West to safety.

It comes as police said they hold serious concerns for four people missing in the state's southeast following this week's severe weather. Two of the men disappeared in flood-hit areas during the event.

David Heidemann, 50, was last seen around 8pm Thursday leaving an address on Mondure Wheatlands Road, Mondure. Nelson Raebel, 77, from Eagleby, was last seen about 4.30pm near Eagleby Rd on Friday.

EARLIER: HUNDREDS of southeast Queensland residents are today cut off from their homes or sticking it out in flood-damaged properties after ex-Cyclone Debbie's last hurrah caused major flooding and evacuations.

People in Beenleigh, Logan and on the Gold Coast's north fled to higher ground early yesterday after warnings the Albert and Logan rivers could reach record levels.

As the clean-up begins in one part of Logan this morning, other parts are bracing for a fresh wave of flooding.

Elsewhere in the city the clean-up operation is underway, following record flooding in the Albert River at Beenleigh on Friday.

A group of men stranded on a roof at Eagleby, near Beenleigh. Nigel Hallett

"We've got two situations going on in the city, where in one area we're looking to see what we need to do and what the damage is and in the second area we're still waiting for the Logan river to peak at Waterford," he said.

The iconic Yatala Pie Shop and the Beenleigh train station went under as Mr Smith warned the Albert River was in an "unprecedented state".

"We've never seen this kind of inundation we've had right now in the Albert River catchment," he said.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the height of floodwaters at Beenleigh, where the local train station was swamped, were unlike anything seen before.

The upper reaches of the Albert River spilt on to flood plains stretching from Logan to Beaudesert, cutting off roads and turning communities in to virtual islands.

The Logan River was almost at its predicted peak a day early and 211 houses were expected to flood, with a total of 323 properties affected.

Residents in parts of Alberton, Staplyton, Woongoolba, Gilberton and Steiglitz were told to leave their homes, with evacuation centres set up at Beenleigh and Logan.

Queensland fire and rescue chief Katarina Carroll said almost 1300 calls for help came in overnight as the southeast region dealt with the deluge of rain within 24 hours.

There were another 108 water-related rescues as people clambered on to roofs to escape rising waters after people continued to drive or play in flooded areas.

Last night about 46,000 people remained without power in the southeast, although this number was reduced to 22,500 by 7am today. Scenic Rim residents have been asked to ration water, with four water treatment plants offline.