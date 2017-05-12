Notorious live baiter to stay out of jail

NOTORIOUS greyhound live baiter Tom Noble will remain out of prison after the Queensland Court of Appeal dismissed an Attorney-General's appeal against his suspended jail sentence.

Noble pleaded guilty at the Ipswich District Court to animal cruelty - admitting he had strapped live piglets, possums and rabbits onto a dog training rig at his Churchable property.

He was sentenced to three years jail, wholly suspended.

But Queensland Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath appealed, arguing the sentencing judge made a mistake in not ordering Noble to serve jail time.

Noble's lawyers argued the suspended sentence was appropriate and the leniency was open to the judge during sentencing.

Justice Robert Gotterson said the suspended the sentence was within the judge's discretion and no error had been made.

"In my view, it was not unreasonable, in all the circumstances, for him not to have required (Noble) to serve actual prison time," he said.

"It is beyond question that (Noble's) conduct was inhumanly cruel and protracted. For other offenders, like offending might well be punished with actual imprisonment in the sound exercise of sentencing discretion."

The appeal was dismissed.

ARM NEWSDESK