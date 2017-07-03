'They saved my boy': Little miracle thriving thanks to Mater

IT'S the last thing any expecting parent wants to happen but for one Deebing Heights couple the premature arrival of their little boy became a reality.

Deanna and Shaun Edwards' lives were turned upside down last year when at just 27 weeks gestation Mrs Edwards went into spontaneous pre-term labour with their son Parker.

The pair presented at Ipswich Hospital before being transferred to the Mater Hospital in South Bank, where after 13 hours their little boy was delivered via emergency caesarean.

The next few months would prove precarious for the trio and Mr Edwards said if it hadn't been for the help of the Mater Little Miracles team, their son would not be alive today.

"They were trying to stop the contractions and keep him in for a little bit longer, but it didn't work out that way because as soon as we arrived at the Mater Deanna's water's broke," Mr Edwards said.

Baby Parker Edwards was born via emergency caesarean at just 27 weeks gestation.

"Parker was in at Mater Hospital for 34 days and because when his umbilical cord snapped he didn't have any oxygen for a period of time he was born hypoxic and was in a coma for several hours after the birth.

"We were also quite scared because he had a bleed between his skull and his skin, so his breathing was an issue.

"While he was in hospital he was in a lot of trials which are funded through Mater Little Miracles and all the equipment, research and staff all helped saved our little boy."

The Mater Foundation raises funds in various formats and will next month auction off its seventh fully-donated Plantation Homes House for Life in Springfield Lakes.

Shaun and Deanna Edwards with baby Parker and Mater Foundation CEO Nigel Harris standing infront of the Springfield Lakes Plantation Homes 'House for Life' home that will be auctioned to raise money for Mater Little Miracles. David Nielsen

Mater Foundation CEO Nigel Harris said funds raised as a result of the auction were integral to providing ongoing research and vital equipment to help keep babies alive.

"One of our big areas of focus is supporting medical research and to continue to try to understand as much as we can about the care and treatment of babies, " Mr Harris said.

"We have around 10,000 babies born each year at Mater and around 2000 in neonatal critical care.

"It's all about keeping babies not just alive but healthy when they come too early or are born with health issues, so that's a really important part of what medical research does.

"Our funding from the House for Life project is devoted to raising funds in those areas and we really appreciate all the hard work everyone puts in."

The Springfield Lakes House for Life home is estimated to be valued at $2.5 million dollars with the auction to be held on July 29.

To find out more, visit the Mater Foundation website.