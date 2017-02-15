Life bans for two people after Willowbank violence

WHAT THEY WON'T SEE: Two people have been banned for life from Willowbank Raceway after an incident on Friday night and will never see racing again at the track.

TWO people have been banned for life after a competitor struck a raceway official at Willowbank Raceway on Friday night .

In a release Willowbank Raceway said that the incident occurred during the running of the inaugural Friday Night Lights event.

"While this is the first incident of its type, this behaviour will not be tolerated and as such the board of Willowbank Raceway has moved to immediately impose a lifetime ban from the venue for both individuals involved," the release said.

"Willowbank Raceway is a family friendly facility and we will do whatever is needed to ensure that it remains a safe environment for officials, spectators and competitors alike."

The news received numerous responses on the Willowbank Raceway Facebook site.

Tony Crawford said "great news that they got a life ban! Now we need other events organisers... to refuse entry to their events to show that his actions won't be tolerated by the motorsports community, not just Willowbank Raceway.

"Good work by the Willowbank Raceway board and I can't wait for the 10th of March to get here so we can do the next Friday night lights," he wrote.

The QT is chasing up more details on the incident.