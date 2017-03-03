Letter: More needs to be done to tackle the drug ice

MORE TO DO: One south-west MP believes more needs to be done to tackle the drug ice.

IN recent years, we've seen an alarming spike in the use of the drug ice in communities across Queensland. Anyone with a family member or loved one who is gripped by this devastating drug knows time is precious and a talk fest isn't going to cut it.

Despite this growing scourge, it has taken the Palaszczuk Labor Government two years to announce a plan to tackle ice. Last month we learnt Labor's long-awaited plan is simply just another Labor talk fest - and one in 'draft' form at that.

The fact is, the Federal Government already had a National Ice Summit and Taskforce that reported in 2015 and provided a 250-page roadmap. The Taskforce made 38 recommendations and a National Ice Action Strategy was signed by state leaders, including Annastacia Palaszczuk at COAG in December 2015.

Over two years, I held a forum in association with local police and health professional to tackle the rising issue of ICE, and last year the LNP introduced a five-point action plan to take ice off our streets through crime prevention, drug addiction services and strong enforcement.

We don't need more drafts. We don't need more reviews. And we definitely don't need more talking, we need action.

The real plan is here, let's just get on with it.

1. Dob in a dealer: $1 million to encourage the community to report information to Crime Stoppers Queensland

2. Keeping bikie clubhouses closed: only the LNP has the proven track record of closing down criminal bikie gang clubhouses

3. Drug addiction services: working with the Federal Government to deliver additional treatment services, particularly for rural and remote Queensland communities and ensuring targeted support through Queensland Health initiatives

4. Law enforcement co-operation: ensuring our state and commonwealth law enforcement agencies work together and tackle ice supply and distribution across Queensland

5. Increased prevention: through community awareness programs targeting high-risk Queenslanders

Tarnya Smith MP

Member for Mount Ommaney

Shadow Minister for Science, Innovation and the Digital Economy