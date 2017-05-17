25°
News

'It's a scam': How our learner drivers are being ripped off

Anna Hartley
| 17th May 2017 5:00 AM Updated: 7:08 AM
NOT FAIR: Lee Ware is concerned about learner licence fees which are costing young drivers like Danni Gnech (inset).
NOT FAIR: Lee Ware is concerned about learner licence fees which are costing young drivers like Danni Gnech (inset). Rob Williams

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE Queensland Government is ripping learner drivers off according to an Ipswich driving instructor.

Lee Ware from Aplus Learn 2 Drive has taught hundreds of people to drive over his three and a half years in Ipswich.

"The State Government is breaking the law by double dipping on learner licence fees," he said.

>> READ MORE: Licence fees a financial hit Ipswich youth can't afford

"In Queensland there are 1000 provisional licence tests each week. As soon as they pass their test the rest of the time left on their fully paid licensing fees just disappears and they have to pay all over again.

Mr Ware said a number of drivers he encountered renewed their learner's licence, only to pass their provisional test weeks later.

He even had one pensioner whose learner's licence was close to expiring.

"I said I could get her into a test spot and she said 'Don't even worry about it, I can't take the risk of paying if I can't pass, I just can't afford it'," he said.

Right now learner drivers pay $160.50 for a three-year licence, just $5 less than a five-year open licence fee.

Fast facts:

  • Queensland learner drivers pay $160.50 for a three year licence, just $5 less than a five-year open licence fee.
  • As soon as learners get out of the car after passing their test they cannot drive without a provisional licence, which costs between $73.70- $165.00.
  • The cost of a three year provisional license in May 2012 was $87.50 and the cost now is $127.10.
  • The written road rules test for learners costs $23.10
  • The practical driving test costs $54.10
  • You must pass the hazard perception test before you can upgrade to a P2 provisional licence or an open licence which costs $19.10

As soon as learners get out of the car after passing their test they cannot drive without a provisional licence, which costs between $73.70 and $165.00.

Mr Ware wants to see learners not have to pay additional fees after they pass their test.

"It's a scam," he said.

"I have students do their test in my car and pass. They are so excited, but often they can't afford it until pay day, so they have wait until they can pay for the additional licence before they can drive and I have to take them home."

Mr Ware said parents have also described the payments as a rip-off.

"Families with multiple kids, it's just killing them," he said.

"TMR's policy officer told me the fee system was under review for two years, that ended last May.

"He said it's been sent off to the Minister (Mark Bailey) and it would have to go through cabinet. That was 12 months ago now."

Danni Gnech recently got her P plates after paying twice for learner&#39;s permit twice.
Danni Gnech recently got her P plates after paying twice for learner's permit twice. Rob Williams

 

A PARENT'S PERSPECTIVE:

KARRABIN mother Debbie McDougall agreed with Mr Ware and said not having to pay for the provisional licence when people have years left on their learner's permit would help parents immensely.

"I have one daughter who has gone though it, one who gets her Ps next month then my youngest just got her learner's," she said.

"Ultimately it's parents that have to fork out this money because most children are still at school.

"My daughter only works a couple of hours a week and takes home about $70 a fortnight.

"It costs us about $275 for her to get her Ps. That includes lessons leading up to the test, booking the test and the licence itself, it's just this mounting cost."

WHAT MAIN ROADS HAS TO SAY:

THE Department of Transport and Main Roads the three year issue term for learner licences was introduced in 2007 as part of changes to the graduated licensing system.

"Queensland has a graduated licensing system to help reduce fatalities on the roads-particularly among young drivers," a spokesperson said.

"The aim of the system is to encourage safer, more proficient drivers, allowing novice drivers to gain more experience and improve their driving skills before they are allowed to progress to a higher type or class of licence."

The Transport and Main Roads spokesperson continued, saying the department was "mindful that the cost of products and services must be covered so that services can be administered and maintained".

"Research suggests that young drivers and riders, aged 16 to 24 years, are 60% more likely to be involved in a serious crash than licensed mature adult drivers and riders, aged 25 to 59 years," they said.

"The issue period was increased from one to three years to reflect the increased minimum tenure period for holding a learner licence (one year rather than six months) and to allow a reasonable time for learner drivers to accumulate 100 hours of supervised driving experience."

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  driving instructor editors picks learner drivers

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
'Everyone keeps saying I'm brave but I don't have a choice'

'Everyone keeps saying I'm brave but I don't have a choice'

WILSON 'Junior' Togia is defiant in the face of devastating diagnosis

Surprise as loyal lollipop 'pop' turns 80

SAFETY FIRST: 80-year-old Kevin Berg has been working Ipswich school crossings for 21 years.

Sign of a happy man

Are you the new owner of NightOwl?

Springfield Lakes Night Owl is now for sale.

Springfield Lakes convenience store for sale

'I was shocked' Mum's tears of joy after daughter's therapy

HUGE PROGRESS: Jacinta Baker of Collingwood Park with her daughter Willow Baker, 4, who has Down syndrome.

VIDEO: At nine months old, Willow Baker couldn't sit up on her own

Local Partners

'Everyone keeps saying I'm brave but I don't have a choice'

WILSON 'Junior' Togia is defiant in the face of devastating diagnosis

'It's a scam': How our learner drivers are being ripped off

NOT FAIR: Lee Ware is concerned about learner licence fees which are costing young drivers like Danni Gnech (inset).

Accusations government breaking the law by double dipping on fees

Caitlyn comes home to launch debut album

Gympie's Caitlyn Shadbolt will launch here debut album Songs On My Sleeve at an exclusive all-ages concert in Gympie on Friday, May 26.

Win tickets to Caitlyn's album launch

Petula Clark delighted to sing live for Australian fans

STILL TOURING: English singer Petula Clark is coming to Queensland.

English star Petula Clark still puts on a great show, even at 84.

Pole dancing under water? This is new for Toowoomba

WATER FIT: Cora-lea Maher and Tori Donovan take part in the Acqua Pole classes at the Baillie Swim Centre . Wednesday, 10th May, 2017.

Toowoomba is home to a new pole fitness craze

Terri Irwin's sexy makeover leaves her unrecognisable

SHOCK photos from 2002 have just been released and Terri Irwin looks like a total bombshell.

Gyton Grantley takes a stand with latest film role

Gyton Grantley in a scene from the movie Don't Tell.

QUEENSLAND-filmed drama examines dark subject of abuse.

Ed Sheeran fans furious as Ticketek fails ... again

Ed Sheeran fans are furious at Ticketek right now

MOVIE REVIEW: Viceroy's House has Brit power

Hugh Bonneville, Neeraj Kabi and Gillian Anderson in a scene from Viceroy's House.

INDIA manages to outshine period drama's talented cast.

MasterChef judge faces court over food poisoning

George Calombaris has said he is ‘devastated’ by the blunder.

Celebrity chef George Calombaris to face court over food poisoning.

Inside Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons’ ‘powerful’ wedding

Jim Parsons reveals wedding shots on Instagram

Internet claims Avril Lavigne has died and been replaced

Bizarre rumours have spread that claim Avril Lavigne has been replaced by a woman called Melissa.

The internet thinks Avril Lavigne is dead and has been replaced

LAST OPPORTUNITY TO SECURE A LOCATION LIKE THIS ON BIG 580m2

114 Parkview Parade, Ripley 4306

Residential Land Here's your chance to design and build your dream home in this ... OFFERS OVER...

Here's your chance to design and build your dream home in this sought after estate, Ecco Ripley. Blocks like this are quite rare, and don't come up very often, and...

COUNTRY LIFESTYLE ON 15 ACRES

22 Winks Road, Peak Crossing 4306

House 3 2 10 $1,200,000

This masterly constructed and beautifully finished home exudes contemporary charm, balanced with modern appeal, all set in the ever popular country suburb of Peak...

2.5 ACRES + SHEDS + MORE

47 Keith Street, Bundamba 4304

Residential Land Wanted hobby farmer, horse trainer, truck driver or someone just wanting heaps ... $259,000

Wanted hobby farmer, horse trainer, truck driver or someone just wanting heaps of space and huge potential your look is over with an inspection you’ll be...

OWNERS CIRCUMSTANCES FORCE SALE - MUST BE SOLD

60 Sovereign Drive, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $379,000

Ideally located in one of the most sought after neighbourhoods in Ipswich is this near new modern terrace home. Perfectly suited for a busy young couple looking...

Private, Quiet and Secure Retreat!

1/8 Louise Court, Silkstone 4304

Unit 3 1 2 Offers over...

Situated in cosy cul-de-sac in the quieter part of the rapidly growing Silkstone with the new $85 Million dollar Silkstone village only moments away, this...

Private Sanctuary, Central Location!

9 Petaine Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 1 $339,000

Situated on a 620m2 corner block, on one side we have the serine June Court with only 8 properties and the other side one of Raceview’s quietest, majority owner...

Lifestyle Change with &amp; Room for a Horse

7 Craswell Court, Chuwar 4306

House 3 2 2 $539,000

Have you been dreaming of a lifestyle change, sick and tired of living on top of your neighbours and the constant noise? You're over trying to drive down the...

FEATURE PACKED AND READY TO GO!

10 Ivor Street, Leichhardt 4305

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

What a great find! With a convenient location and a list of features, this value packed home is what you've been waiting for. - Our long term owner is moving on...

ENTRY LEVEL THAGOONA ACREAGE

54 Glencoe Place, Thagoona 4306

House 5 2 2 Auction 27/5/17

Forget anything you may have seen in the past with this property, the time has now come where the Owner needs this one SOLD. No if's, no but's, do not do anything...

BIG FAMILY HOME ON JUST OVER 7 ACRES (2.86Ha) of PRIME DEVELOPMENT LAND in KARALEE Growth Corridor

47 Rea Road, Karalee 4306

6 2 4 Offers Over...

Just over 7 acres (2.86Ha) of Development or Lifestyle land with genuine SIX BEDROOM HOME plus SHED plus STABLES plus PROPOSAL PLANS for DEVELOPMENT Rare...

Are you the new owner of NightOwl?

Springfield Lakes Night Owl is now for sale.

Springfield Lakes convenience store for sale

Property tycoon hits back at critics after coffee comments

Property developer Tim Gurner said buying his first investment were the darkest days of his life.Source:News Corp Australia

Tim Gurner hit back at the response to his controversial comments

REAL ESTATE: M'Boro commercial property sells big

GOOD RETURNS: What was formerly known as Ian Harvey Dental in Maryborough, has been sold to new owners for $1,550,000.

A dental clinic has sold for more than $1 million.

Salt sees blue skies ahead for Sunshine Coast

Social commentator Bernard Salt speaking at the UDIA Sunshine Coast breakfast meeting at Maroochy Surf Club.

Future lies within the region's hands

Rich lister on buying homes: 'Stop buying $4 coffees'

Property developer Tim Gurner made his fortune riding the property boom.

Rich lister has harsh words for his generation

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!