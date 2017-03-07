Laying groundwork for sport

MATCH-READY: Jim Robbins, Cr Matthew Bourke and Mark Spice at the Peter Lightfood Oval .

THREE sporting clubs in the Jamboree Ward have benefited from Brisbane City Council funding to upgrade their fields.

St Cats Football Club, the Darra United Soccer Club and the Wests Centenary Junior Rugby League Football Club all received funding.

The grants are part of the council's $368,000 Sports Field Aeration Program, which delivers safer and more sustainable facilities for athletes and clubs.

Brisbane lifestyle and community services chairman Matthew Bourke said the council was pleased to help clubs across the city ensure their facilities were top-notch.

"This financial year, council will be undertaking a range of upgrades across 200 community sports club fields to improve the field surface through on-the- ground works such as weed spraying and fertiliser distribution, so fields are ready for soccer, rugby and AFL,” Cr Bourke said.

"This is designed to help tenants maintain a safe, sustainable playing surface by improving turf coverage, reducing surface hardness, removing problematic weeds and increasing water infiltration.”

St Cats president Mark Spicer said the funding meant the club could reduce its own maintenance costs.

"To do this kind of work is quite expensive and if we were to undertake this ourselves, it would mean increasing fees,” he said.

"Thankfully the council provide this for us, which means our players and the community can enjoy the fields all year round.

"We are very thankful to Cr Bourke for his ongoing support and assistance to our club.”