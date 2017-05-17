Land soon to be released for new residential village

The site for Augustine Heights' newest residential village, The Haven.

THE first home sites at The Haven, Augustine Heights' newest residential village will soon be released.

The Haven offers first home buyers an opportunity to secure a new home in the Augustine Heights community.

The initial land release at The Haven will feature 18 home sites at an average size of 370 square metres, with land prices starting under $199,000.

Regional Manager for Stockland David Laner said the release was perfect for those wanting to build their first home and to get a foot in the property market.

"This land release at The Haven is great news for first home buyers because it offers excellent home sites within a highly sought after and well-established community at an affordable price,” Mr Laner said.

"Stockland is committed to developing high quality, highly liveable communities with a diverse range of home sites for all types of buyers.”

Located at the southern end of the Augustine Heights community, The Haven will eventually feature 40 home sites and is expected to appeal to a wide range of buyers from first home buyers, to down-sizers, singles and families with young children.

Future residents of The Haven will also be within the catchment area of Augusta State School with childcare, train stations and shopping centres just minutes away.

"At such an affordable price we expect this land release to be in strong demand,” Mr Laner said.

The plan for the upcoming Augustine Heights residential village, The Haven. michael.jimenez

"We encourage anyone keen to secure a lot to register their interest as soon as possible.”

To find out more about The Haven call 3814 1944 or visit the website.