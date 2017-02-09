Lack of connection a concern

NOT HAPPY: Federal Member for Oxley Milton Dick met with Westlake resident Noeneel Sharma, who is not happy that he is having so much trouble getting the NBN connected to his house.

FOR Westlake resident Noeneel Sharma, not having access to fast speed internet on the National Broadband Network (NBN) is having a negative impact on his home and work life.

Mr Sharma currently has two internet connections, ADSL and wi-fi, but both are very slow and makes the simple task of working from home all that harder.

His wi-fi router is so outdated that he must place it in front of a window and face it in the direction of a cell tower so he can get reception.

So when his neighbours in Bonney Place began to have their leads for the NBN installed, Mr Sharma was looking forward to finally having a fast internet connection. But that enthusiasm was short lived.

"The NBN crew were in my street in December running the HFC lead-in cables, but when they got to my house, they told me the conduit was blocked and that they would need to dig a new trench and run a new conduit," Mr Sharma said.

"They said they would come back but then Christmas came so they had time off but they never came back in January.

"They then started working in other areas but never came back to finish the work at my house.

"I have been in contact with the people responsible for the NBN on numerous times but they can't give me a specific time of when they will be coming back.

"It's more of a robotic response and it is becoming very frustrating. It could be three months, six months or even 12 months to have the NBN fully installed.

"I just want to know when they will run my lead-in so I am not the only house in the street still not able to sign up for the service."

When Mr Sharma typed in his address under the check your address tab on the NBN website, it says "the NBN network is available in your area" in big text, but underneath in a smaller font it says "additional work is still required in order to make your address ready to connect to the network".

Mr Sharma wrote to Federal Member for Oxley Milton Dick to express his anger at the current status of the roll-out.

Mr Dick said comments like Mr Sharma's were quite common across the electorate.

"Every day my office receives multiple phone calls and emails like this from residents who are fed up with this second rate service. I'm hearing complaints about drop outs, service interruptions and slow connections," he said.

"This faulty service is having a big impact on young families and small businesses who rely on social media to get their business name out there.

"Residents from suburbs like Westlake, Forest Lake, Camira and Springfield are fed up to the back teeth about all the problems associated with the NBN.

"When parliament resumes I will be bringing this issue up and standing up for members of the Oxley electorate."

A spokesperson from the NBN said work is expected to be completed at his property in mid-late April.

"For the benefit of the majority of residents and businesses within an NBN network region, we switch on the network once we reach a minimum threshold of 80 per cent of premises that have the infrastructure in place to order a service," they said.