25°
Business

Labour hire crackdown may be open to abuse: experts

John McCarthy | 29th Jun 2017 5:38 AM
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk DAN PELED

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

PUBLIC servants enforcing the Palaszczuk Government's union-backed crackdown on labour hire companies would be handed tougher powers than police, sparking high-level warnings that the planned laws are open to abuse.

The Law Society has warned fundamental rights will be breached because the legislation would compel people to give evidence - similar to the Crime and Corruption Commission.

Business groups also fear the powers, spun as a plan to weed out dodgy operators, are so broad they could hit law-abiding companies.

The laws, unveiled by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk on Labour Day, would give government inspectors stronger "power of entry" rights to workplaces than are currently granted to police.

People who refuse to give evidence to the Government could also face criminal charges.

Industrial Relations Minister Grace Grace said it was not unusual for the Government to include these provisions in legislation.

Read more at Courier-Mail

News Corp Australia

Topics:  annastacia palaszczuk politics

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Train chaos: Security fears as commuters kept in dark

Train chaos: Security fears as commuters kept in dark

QUEENSLAND’S beleaguered rail operator was under fire again last night after an electrical fault shut down the SEQ network, sparking peak-hour chaos.

HISTORIC: $40 million sports complex for Ipswich

SPORTING MECCA: Funding has been provided mostly by developers for a $40 million sports complex at Springfield Central.

It's "a sporting and recreation mecca" for local clubs

WORLD-FIRST: Ipswich business turning jam, syrup into power

FOOD ENERGY: Trisco Foods is piloting an anaerobic membrane bioreactor, world-first technology Aquatec Maxcon is using to turn food waste into energy.

Food supply business leading the way in global technology

Thorburn committed to stand trial over murder of Tialeigh

Tiahleigh Palmer’s body was found on the banks of a northern Gold Coast river in 2015.

Thorburn committed to stand trial over murder of Tiahleigh Palmer.

Local Partners

5 key points in Lockyer Valley council budget

THE Lockyer Valley Regional Council has handed down its budget. Here are five key points you need to know.

Bill Shorten: 'I'll reverse penalty rate cuts'

Mr Shorten made the promise on Tuesday night.

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Take luxury food, wine tour around Toowoomba

FOODIE CULTURE: Emily Moon (left) and Cheryse Bliesner with the Hummer used for Toowoomba's Luxury Food and Wine Tour.

It is designed to highlight the best produce the region has to offer

Country music stars coming to Ipswich

Ipswich will get it's country on when The Country Superstars Tribute Show hits town on Friday, June 30 at Brothers Leagues Club.

A UNIQUE tribute show will bring a bit of country into the city.

Cleverman in a battle for survival

Koen is the only hope for the Hairypeople, as he realises the full potential of his powers in season two of the ABC's hit sci-fi series.

Game of Thrones: Crucial details you probably forgot

Emilia Clarke in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones.

There are some crucial story points to remember before season seven.

Mariah Carey: 'I don't know where the motherf---er is'

Mariah Carey interviewed on Israeli television

'He’s somewhere doing something'

Pregnant Serena Williams nude on cover of Vanity Fair

"My heart dropped. Like literally it dropped,”

Aussie comedian: 'I was given a 7% chance of living'

Comedian Fiona O'Loughlin

‘Oh my god, you’re alive?'

Wonder Woman sequel underway

Gal Gadot in a scene from the movie Wonder Woman.

IT’S no surprise plans are already underway for Wonder Woman 2.

MasterChef: Fish fry feast too much for Ipswich cook

Willowbank native Nicole Stevenson has been eliminated from MasterChef.

NICOLE Stevenson narrowly misses out on MasterChef's Top 10.

The Best Value In Greater Ipswich??

11 Cramp Street, Goodna 4300

House 3 1 1 Offer over...

Situated on a large 801m2 flood free block walking distance to Westside Christian college and only moments away from Redbank Plaza shopping centre, this solidly...

Your Family home with the lot

53 Blenheim Crescent, Yamanto 4305

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

This classy generously proportioned contemporary residence boasts street appeal, quality finishes & has great versatility and represents your very own holiday...

FAMILY HOME WITH SIDE YARD ACCESS

5 Glasswing Street, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $529,000

For those buyers who appreciate quality, looking for style and of course want a family friendly location, this 5 year old home is truly impressive and attractively...

SITUATION DEMANDS IT GONE!

240 BROXBURN Road, Pittsworth 4356

Rural 7 3 3 PRICE ON...

Positioned in Pittworth's finest land on a 9.3 acre block this unique home has so much to offer. Featuring seven bedrooms, three bathrooms, three living areas, and...

MODERN INNER CITY TOWNHOUSE.

2/7 Barker Street, Ipswich 4305

Town House 3 2 1 Under Contract!

This contemporary townhouse is located in one of the city's most tightly held and in demand precinct's. Within walking distance to the Ipswich CBD, Limestone Park...

9 Acres, Just 20 Minutes From Toowoomba.

7 Linthorpe Valley Road, Linthorpe 4356

Rural 0 0 PRICE ON...

9 acres, currently being farmed, fully fenced and flat. With bitumen frontage and power at the boundary there are several locations on this lifestyle block for...

CHARACTER &amp; STYLE IN HIGH DEMAND LOCATION

17 Pemberton Street, Booval 4304

House 3 1 2 $399,000 neg

FULLY FENCED 718SQM INNER CITY LOCATION AMAZING SUPER SPACIOUS REAR ENTERTAINING DECK WALK TO SHOPS, SCHOOLS & RAIL 5 MINUTES TO IPSWICH CBD & Hospitals, UQ...

Private, Quiet and Secure Retreat!

1/8 Louise Court, Silkstone 4304

Unit 3 1 2 Offers over...

The amount of love and care put into this home is amazing, if you are looking for a property that has nothing else left doing or you’re an investor looking for...

NEAR NEW &amp; TRULY IMMACULATE - THIS IS SOMETHING REALLY SPECIAL!

34 Tawney Street, Lowood 4311

House 4 2 2 $255,000

This stunning four bedroom family home is beautifully presented on both the outside and the inside. The home is truly immaculate! The home is only three years...

QUIET COUNTRY LOCATION - 4,474SQM READY TO BE BUILT ON!

15b Laurette Drive, Glenore Grove 4342

Residential Land This amazing lifestyle block of offers a peaceful relaxing lifestyle opportunity, with ... $146,000...

This amazing lifestyle block of offers a peaceful relaxing lifestyle opportunity, with shady trees in a quiet neighbourhood ideally located only minutes from the...

Agent judged among the world's best

Century 21 on Duporth principal Damien Said with team members Ryan Tomlinson, Jamie Smith, Kristie Cannon, Andrew Richardson and Sarah Beckman at the Maroochydore office.

Sunshine Coast real estate agent named in world-wide group's top 25

Island caretaker has weeks to live, abandons paradise

St Bees managing director Phil Webb, has been struck with illness and it has prompted the sale of the island.

His health has deteriorated in the past couple of months

Prime CBD site sold as laneway culture progresses

The Longs building Ruthven Street has been purchased by a group of investors to be renovated into a series of shops/eateries. June 2017

How investors and council plan to transform the Toowoomba CBD

Gateway opens to $3b Coast mega estate

VISION: An artist's impression of the Palmview development 'Harmony' and its linear park.

New road provides link from the past to the future

Major German supermarket set to open in southeast Queensland

German supermarket giant Kaufland is understood to have approached southeast Queensland councils about a possible distribution centre, which would kickstart the establishment of new supermarkets.

Supermarket giant Kaufland has its eyes firmly on Queensland.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!