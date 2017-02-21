Is Labor already divided over Pauline Hanson?

Treasurer Curtis Pitt said any government would have to consider all options after an election. Picture: Liam Kidston

A SPLIT has emerged within Labor over One Nation, with the Premier and Treasurer appearing to be at odds over how to deal with a One Nation-dominated crossbench.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk on Monday unequivocally ruled out accepting any support from the party to form a future minority government.

Declaring she would "put it all at risk" by either winning majority government or moving to the opposition benches after the upcoming election, she said the decision was based on a desire to "be able to look people in the eye".

"We do not hold the same ideals and values as those espoused by One Nation," she said.

"And you know what, sometimes in politics you've got to stand on your principles."

But Treasurer Curtis Pitt wasn't as committed, saying while it was preferable to have a majority government, nobody could predict the election result.

"The Parliament is not a construct of politicians, it is a construct of the result of an election," he said.

"Of course, whatever the result of that election, all politicians, no matter what side they're from, will have to deal with them."

He said any government would have to consider all of those options in light of the make up of a future Parliament.

"I think that any setting of what happens after an election must be dealt with," he said.

"None of us can foreshadow that, none of us can foresee it."

But he added that Ms Palaszczuk's "principled stance" was a good one because One Nation's policies didn't align with those of Labor.

Both Labor and the LNP have ruled out entering a formal coalition with One Nation to form government, which would offer One Nation seats at the Cabinet table.

But leader Tim Nicholls said he could accept One Nation support to form a minority government.

Ms Palaszczuk formed government in 2015 with crossbench support from independents and Katter's Australian Party.

EARLIER

