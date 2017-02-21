31°
Is Labor already divided over Pauline Hanson?

Jessica Marszalek, The Courier-Mail | 21st Feb 2017 7:13 AM
Treasurer Curtis Pitt said any government would have to consider all options after an election. Picture: Liam Kidston
Treasurer Curtis Pitt said any government would have to consider all options after an election. Picture: Liam Kidston

A SPLIT has emerged within Labor over One Nation, with the Premier and Treasurer appearing to be at odds over how to deal with a One Nation-dominated crossbench.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk on Monday unequivocally ruled out accepting any support from the party to form a future minority government.

Declaring she would "put it all at risk" by either winning majority government or moving to the opposition benches after the upcoming election, she said the decision was based on a desire to "be able to look people in the eye".

"We do not hold the same ideals and values as those espoused by One Nation," she said.

"And you know what, sometimes in politics you've got to stand on your principles."

But Treasurer Curtis Pitt wasn't as committed, saying while it was preferable to have a majority government, nobody could predict the election result.

"The Parliament is not a construct of politicians, it is a construct of the result of an election," he said.

"Of course, whatever the result of that election, all politicians, no matter what side they're from, will have to deal with them."

He said any government would have to consider all of those options in light of the make up of a future Parliament.

"I think that any setting of what happens after an election must be dealt with," he said.

"None of us can foreshadow that, none of us can foresee it."

But he added that Ms Palaszczuk's "principled stance" was a good one because One Nation's policies didn't align with those of Labor.

Both Labor and the LNP have ruled out entering a formal coalition with One Nation to form government, which would offer One Nation seats at the Cabinet table.

But leader Tim Nicholls said he could accept One Nation support to form a minority government.

Ms Palaszczuk formed government in 2015 with crossbench support from independents and Katter's Australian Party.

EARLIER

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk says she will not accept any support from a One Nation crossbench to form a minority government because she wants to "be able to look people in the eye".

Ms Palaszczuk had already ruled out entering into any coalition with the minority party to form government at the next poll.

But today she publicly said she would either win majority government, or send Labor to the Opposition benches.

Asked why she wouldn't form a minority government with One Nation crossbench help, as she has done this term, she said it was "because we do not hold the same ideals and values as those espoused by One Nation".

"And you know what, sometimes in politics you've got to stand on your principles," she said.

"I have always stood by my integrity, my openness, my transparency and my decency and at the end of the day I want to be able to look people in the eye, to look families in the eye and say to them that I have had their best interests at heart every single day."

Ms Palaszczuk said it was a clear choice for voters.

"I'm prepared to put it all at risk, honestly, because I believe that it's only my government that can deliver for the people of Queensland," she said.

The LNP has also ruled out entering a formal coalition with One Nation to form government, but leader Tim Nicholls said he could accept One Nation support to form a minority government.

Topics:  annastacia palaszczuk editors picks one nation pauline hanson

