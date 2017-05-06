Knocking on Yale's door

SMART COOKIE: Bundamba State Secondary College captain Dipanshu Sharma, 17 has been accepted into a two-week program at the prestigious US Yale University.

AN IPSWICH high school student has been accepted into one of the world's most prestigious universities.

Bundamba State Secondary College school captain Dipanshu Sharma will spend two weeks studying science with elite students from around the globe at Yale University, in the US.

She's the only state school student in Queensland accepted into the program.

It's a rare opportunity and one the 17-year-old came across while researching universities online.

Dipanshu, who wants to be a neurosurgeon, spends a lot of her spare time researching the universities where she might like to study after school.

That's when she's not tutoring refugees in English and maths, or creating new flowers in her garden through her own cross pollination experiments.

"I've always been interested in science," Dipanshu said.

"When I was little, I used to get charcoal and make medicines.

"The brain is really interesting.

"It's this machine that controls everything and it would be interesting to study something that basically controls humans, the smartest species on the planet."

Dipanshu will be studying biomedical science and biology during the course in August, for which she also won a scholarship to cover some of the costs.

She's excited and hopes the course will be challenging.

Bundamba's Dean of Students Emily Prenzler said while Dipanshu was modest about her achievements and dedication to helping others learn, she was an inspiration for other students.

"She was also accepted into a course at Brown University but was waiting to hear back from Yale," Ms Prenzler said.

"We're very proud of her."

Dipanshu is more than an inspiration to her fellow classmates.

Her keen interest in science highlights a public campaign to increase interest in STEM subjects, particularly among young women.

But Dipanshu said most of her classmates were girls.

"It's a male dominated field at the moment, but maybe it's the way science is portrayed that makes women less interested in the field?" she said.

