25°
News

Knocking on Yale's door

Helen Spelitis
| 6th May 2017 5:00 AM
SMART COOKIE: Bundamba State Secondary College captain Dipanshu Sharma, 17 has been accepted into a two-week program at the prestigious US Yale University.
SMART COOKIE: Bundamba State Secondary College captain Dipanshu Sharma, 17 has been accepted into a two-week program at the prestigious US Yale University. David Nielsen

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

AN IPSWICH high school student has been accepted into one of the world's most prestigious universities.

Bundamba State Secondary College school captain Dipanshu Sharma will spend two weeks studying science with elite students from around the globe at Yale University, in the US.

She's the only state school student in Queensland accepted into the program.

It's a rare opportunity and one the 17-year-old came across while researching universities online.

Dipanshu, who wants to be a neurosurgeon, spends a lot of her spare time researching the universities where she might like to study after school.

That's when she's not tutoring refugees in English and maths, or creating new flowers in her garden through her own cross pollination experiments.

"I've always been interested in science," Dipanshu said.

"When I was little, I used to get charcoal and make medicines.

"The brain is really interesting.

"It's this machine that controls everything and it would be interesting to study something that basically controls humans, the smartest species on the planet."

Dipanshu will be studying biomedical science and biology during the course in August, for which she also won a scholarship to cover some of the costs.

She's excited and hopes the course will be challenging.

Bundamba's Dean of Students Emily Prenzler said while Dipanshu was modest about her achievements and dedication to helping others learn, she was an inspiration for other students.

"She was also accepted into a course at Brown University but was waiting to hear back from Yale," Ms Prenzler said.

"We're very proud of her."

Dipanshu is more than an inspiration to her fellow classmates.

Her keen interest in science highlights a public campaign to increase interest in STEM subjects, particularly among young women.

But Dipanshu said most of her classmates were girls.

"It's a male dominated field at the moment, but maybe it's the way science is portrayed that makes women less interested in the field?" she said.

Did you know?

Activated charcoal was first used as a medicine more than 150 years ago. It was largely used to treat poisonings, however, was marketed in England during the early 19th century as a remedy to flatulence and stomach trouble.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  bundamba state secondary college schooling science yale university

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Knocking on Yale's door

Knocking on Yale's door

Ipswich student's brain curiosity takes her to prestigious university

REVEALED: Ipswich speeders fined $5.2 million

Our region's worst speeding hot spots have been revealed.

Investigation reveals the massive bill drivers racked up in a year

Major delays after truck and car collide

Traffic at Burpengary is still at a crawl.

Man taken to hospital with laceration

'Low moaning' heard from Ipswich home during alleged murder

It "sounded like someone’s head getting smashed against the ground"

Local Partners

Knocking on Yale's door

Ipswich student's brain curiosity takes her to prestigious university

Robber with knife no match for woman with metal pole

The woman walked back around the counter, armed herself with a metal pole and swung it at the man a number of times before chasing him from the store.

VIDEO: She swung it at him before chasing him from the store

Super Hornets to fly as low as 45m at 555kmh

The aircraft will fly at heights between 45m-76m above ground level and travel at speeds up to 555km/hr at approximately 1.8 km off the coast.

TODAY the RAAF aircraft will conduct a low-level flying exercise

Nitro Circus: Why Coast show will be 'nerve wracking'

Action sports star Ryan 'R Willy' Williams returns home to his local skate park with friends from Nitro Circus ahead of the show this Saturday.

Hint: It's not the death-defying tricks

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

Nashville music star to join M'boro Achiever's Walk

A NASHVILLE music superstar is one of seven local successes who will be immortalised on the Maryborough Walk of Achievers on Sunday.

The new film festival that's already making waves

This new home grown film is set to make its mark at the Sunshine Coast Surf Film Festival.

Why this film festival has the Coast so excited

Game of Thrones spin-off shows confirmed

Emilia Clarke in a scene from season six episode eight of Game of Thrones.

Get ready for even more Westeros drama

Sister adamant Heath Ledger had no demons

Actor Heath Ledger.

"He was a really happy person and he had huge plans for his future”

Miley's gone clean off the weed

Miley Cyrus.

Miley Cyrus reveals she's clean and sober in candid interview

Kendall Jenner’s Vogue cover sparks major backlash

Vogue India

Vogue India’s latest cover girl is a bit off-brand

Josh Hartnett in 2017: What ever happened to the actor?

Josh Hartnett, where have you been hiding?

The real reason Josh Hartnett suddenly disappeared from Hollywood.

ENDLESS OPPORTUNITIES

10 Thallon Road, Hatton Vale 4341

House 5 2 $349,000

Truly unique, this one of a kind home offers an opportunity for those looking for a large family home, and although there is work to do, with a bit of elbow grease...

NEAR NEW, TOTALLY UNIQUE &amp; INCREDIBLY AFFORDABLE!

7 Sovereign Close, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $349,000

This near new four bedroom brick family home really stands out from the crowd. It is really an attractive home that has a great street appeal as well as the...

Near new with yard space.

4 Bowerbird Street, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $425,000

For those who are looking for a home with a bit of style, a bit of quality and all importantly, a bit of yard. This home delivers a seamless blend of modern family...

BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY!

10 Elizabeth Street, Aratula 4309

Residential Land 0 0 2 UNDER CONTRACT

Shop Block-938m2- Located on a separate title is this shopfront plus shed which are both currently rented for extra income! There is backyard access with extra...

COALFALLS TUDOR COTTAGE ON HIGH

51 Stephenson Street, Coalfalls 4305

House 3 2 2 $397,000

Set up high in Coalfalls amongst the trees and birds sits a beautifully restored Tudor Cottage. This double brick home built in 1975 was built to last. The home...

SUB-DIVIDE ME AND PROFIT OR BUILD A SECOND HOME FOR FAMILY OR BUILD THE BIGGEST SHED YOU CAN IMAGINE OR…

18 Bertrand Avenue, Kensington Grove 4341

House 4 2 2 $420,000

Situated on 2.75 acres (11,060m2) is this gorgeous family home which is the perfect mix of country living with the modern conveniences of being close to school and...

PRIME BLOCK IN THE YAMANTO INDUSTRIAL HUB

47-49 Belar Street, Yamanto 4305

Commercial Site Area - 2426 m2 Zoning - Medium Industry Elevated Vacant Block ... $369,000 + GST

Site Area - 2426 m2 Zoning - Medium Industry Elevated Vacant Block Site Is Fully Fenced DA Approved for 2 x Sheds approximately 198 m2 each Looking to relocate...

INVEST OR MAKE IT HOME

4 Walnut Close, Yamanto 4305

House 3 2 1 $345,000

Take this spacious home and make it yours either as an Investment or a home with an excellent size yard with room for a shed, pool or caravan. Located in a quiet...

BRAND NEW AND READY FOR YOU!

1&2/24 Glossop Street, Brassall 4305

Unit 2 1 1 $295,000 each

$295,000 each Positioned in an elevated and leafy location, these units are a great opportunity for either a first home buyer or to expand your portfolio with a...

4 Bedroom Home in a Quiet Pocket of Rangeville.

144 Curzon Street, Rangeville 4350

House 4 1 1 Offers Over...

There's nothing more appealing than a Toowoomba home with charm & this one comes with all the trimmings. This quaint property sits on a private, fully fenced block...

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!