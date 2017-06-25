King Judah through to The Voice grand final

25°
Judah Kelly is through to the grand final of The Voice.
Judah Kelly is through to the grand final of The Voice.

JUDAH Kelly is the man to beat in next week's Voice grand final.

The Laidley singer performed tonight, despite battling through illness all week and losing most of his speaking voice.

"(There has been) lots of stress," he said.

"Delta has been the best. She's done everything she can to help."

Judah received a standing ovation for his rendition of Iris by the Goo Goo Dolls.


"I don't know anybody else here who would have the heart and soul and passion to pull off a performance and they still don't have no voice," Kelly Rowland said.

"Only King Judah can pull that off."

Earlier in the week Judah was brought to tears during rehearsals when he met one of his musical idols, Jennifer Hudson.

Judah even backed up to sing Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah to earn himself a spot in the Top 4.

During rehearsals he shared a tender moment with his coach, who was brought to tears by his voice.

"People would pick on me about my weight... and I started to believe i wasn't good enough to do what I wanted to do," he told Delta.

As Boy George pointed out, the huskiness in Judah's voice only added to the dark, emotional song.

"I just want to hear your voice all the time and when you sing a song like that your'e singing to all those people out there who are struggling," Delta said.

"Thank you so much for giving your heart that everyone can see.

"You're meant to be up there and I want to buy your album every single time."

Lucy Sugerman, Fasika Ayallew and Hoseah Partsch are also in the grand final.

Topics:  channel 9 judah kelly television the voice australia

