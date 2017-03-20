29°
Kids take science into own hands

Ashleigh Howarth | 20th Mar 2017 4:00 PM
FAST LEARNERS: Springfield Anglican College E-learning coordinator Laura Bain with Year 6 students during their Makerspace lesson.
FAST LEARNERS: Springfield Anglican College E-learning coordinator Laura Bain with Year 6 students during their Makerspace lesson. Ashleigh Howarth

PRIMARY school students are preparing for their future in a heavily technological world by learning how to build and operate their own robots and electrical circuits.

Springfield Anglican College has introduced the Makerspace program, which provides a hands-on way for students to design, experiment, build and invent as they engage in science, engineering and tinkering.

Kids aged three-and-a-half up to 12 years old participate in Makerspace every week and log their experiments in an app on their iPads.

Some of the experiments the students have conducted include making electric circuits to produce energy to make objects fly, making drum sets out of play dough and electrical leads, as well as building robots with Lego and then connecting them to an iPad through electrical leads and programming them to move.

Next semester the children will learn about solar energy and design and build their own solar lights, which they will then send to a third-world country.

College E-learning coordinator Laura Bain said these skills would be a big factor in jobs in the nearer future.

"We want the kids to be problem solvers and not be afraid to make something," she said.

"These skills of computer programming, coding and digital learning will greatly help them when they are older."

