22°
News

QLD Budget 2017: Jobs package could be a vote-winner

Geoff Egan
| 12th Jun 2017 6:30 AM
Queensland Treasurer Curtis Pitt.
Queensland Treasurer Curtis Pitt. Mark Calleja

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

TUESDAY'S budget will be the Queensland Government's opening broadside into winning back support in regional Queensland and holding off a resurgent LNP.

A leading political analyst is predicting the budget centrepiece will be a massive jobs program targeting regional unemployment.

With the opposition leading in the polls and One Nation stubbornly hanging on at least 15% of the vote, Curtis Pitt's third budget will be vital for Labor's lead into the election.

In an exclusive interview with NewsRegional, Mr Pitt said the budget would focus on regional Queensland and aim to help areas that needed it most.

"My job as treasurer is to look after the Queensland economy, but to make sure that we prioritise and focus our efforts on the areas that need it most," he said.

"So, when you have a finite infrastructure budget and you've got a finite budget to spend on government programs that's got to go where you can make the biggest impact. And regional Queensland is still where that is most needed."

Mr Pitt said in parts of the state economic conditions and unemployment rates were improving.

Griffith University state political expert Paul Williams said he expected the government to "go all out" in targeting regional unemployment to win back support outside the south-east corner.

Prof Williams said it could take "a generation" for some parts of Queensland to recover from the post-mining boom crash.

"Everything is on the line for the government. They've got nothing to lose," he said.

"I expect some bells and whistles job projects will be the budget centrepiece. A big government investment in regional areas. At this stage its going to take at least a generation for some areas to recover from the mining boom."

The government has already received a major third-party jobs boost with Adani announcing it had financially committed to funding the Carmichael mine in central Queensland.

But green groups maintain Adani's announcement last week is meaningless without the company getting Federal Government and bank funding.

Mr Pitt said over the long term regional economies could not rely on a return to mining.

"Right now, in regional Queensland there has to be that shift from resource construction or mining construction into a more or a services based economy," he said.

"And in part we're seeing that in come regions having a significant pick up in the tourism industry. And we're also seeing a really strong rebound in terms of the agricultural production and how that's translating into greater exports."

The LNP have consistently targetted the government on the unemployment rate.

Shadow treasurer Scott Emerson said the government had failed to deliver its jobs promise.

"The reality is that Annastacia Palaszczuk's record on jobs is disastrous," he said.

"It's not good enough that Queensland has the second-highest unemployment rate in the country."

The government's budget will also have to attempt to curb support for One Nation in the regional seats Labor needs to win the next election.

Prof Williams said One Nation would be a key player in the next parliament with about one-in-six voters considered "rusted on" Pauline Hanson supporters.

"Labor seats like Mackay is possible to go to One Nation. It's hard to say exactly how many though because the LNP is being coy about preferences," he said.

"The only major party to say they will preference One Nation last is Labor. The LNP are still playing footsies with One Nation."

- NewsRegional

Topics:  breaking budget election 2017 jobs politics queensland state government

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Head injury fears for teen girl hit by bus in Ipswich

Head injury fears for teen girl hit by bus in Ipswich

Teenager taken to hospital in serious condition

Qld Maroons name team for 2017 State of Origin 2

Coach Kevin Walters during the Queensland State of Origin team training session in Brisbane, Tuesday, May 23, 2017. First match of the State of Origin takes place on Wednesday, 31 May.

Who will line up for Queensland in Origin 2?

Ipswich respite centre receives car following fundraiser

WONDERFUL CAUSE: Ipswich Community Services manager Caylie Field and Chris Hunter from Llewellyn Motors.

Gala cocktail party in Brookwater a big success.

Charges after dad threatened in horror carjacking

The blue Ford Falcon stolen from a petrol station in Helidon.

VIDEO: Dramatic police chase ends in arrest

Local Partners

Bike ride nearly sends drug dealer to jail

Ipswich man convicted of drug trafficking narrowly avoids prison after being caught riding a motorbike without a licence.

Driver caught on ice 'almost cried' when stopped by police

IN COURT: A man told police he used ice the night before he was pulled over.

He admitted to police he used ice the night before he was caught.

Chance to own a piece of Burke and Wills history

Burke and Wills venue manager Jodie Spence. The hotel which has closed to begin major renovations, will be having a sale Sunday June 28 of all furniture which includes, lamps, beds, paintings, blankets. June 10, 2017

Vintage lovers and antique collectors are in for a treat

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

SNOW WAY: Winter wonderland coming to Toowoomba

The Garden City’s Bell Street Mall will be transformed

Aussies Cate Blanchett, Tim Minchin miss out at Tonys

BETTE Midler steals the show at the Tony Awards by refusing to leave the stage, while Aussies miss out

Host Spacey hints at gay rumours at Tonys

Kevin Spacey has led tributes to his 'House of Cards' co-star Elizabeth Norment, who recently passed away at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre in New York.

"I'm coming out ... no, wait, no ..."

Bachelor in Paradise production halted over ‘misconduct’

DeMario Jackson.

A US Bachelor spinoff has been shut down

Black Panther trailer is here to get your blood pumping

Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther.

MARVEL Studios has debuted the first trailer for Black Panther

Katy Perry ranks sex with Orlanda Bloom, John Mayer

John Mayer probably isn't going to love this.

“I would have sex with all of them when I get out of this place!”

Stewart downs F1 'shoey' with Aussie Ricciardo

Patrick Stewart performs a 'shoey' at the Canadian Grand Prix.

'Star Trek' actor joins in as Aussie celebrates third in F1 race.

Toowoomba Batman fans mourn Adam West's death

PAYING RESPECT: Batman fans Shaun (left) and Stuart Blackburn honour actor Adam West&#39;s famed role with their Batmobile.

Family who built the 1989 model Batmobile pay their respects

&#39;BEST&#39; POSITION IN THE ESTATE!

4 Cooper Court, Boonah 4310

House 5 2 2 $575,000

Sitting high within Boonah Ridge Estate at Hoya and located on a quiet cul-de-sac is this beautiful 5 bedroom residence on 1 and 1/4 acres. Just 5 years old this...

Owners Instructions are clear â We Need this Sold

12/59 Kitchener Street, Toowoomba 4350

Unit 2 1 1 Offers Over...

Perfectly located just minutes to Toowoomba's CBD and Queens park cafe precinct, this lowset brick unit will appeal to a wide range of buyers including Investors...

DOWNSIZE REQUIRED

6 Pemberton Street, Booval 4304

House 3 1 1 $299,000

Being offered to the market for the first time since construction in the 1950's is this lovely home in the tightly held precinct of Pemberton Street, Booval. With...

&quot;FABULOUS FAMILY HOME OFFERING GRACE AND SPACE&quot;

8 Railway Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 4 3 1 $499,000

This perfectly renovated highset home will have you in awe as you enter on the ground level. Defined areas with superior contempory finishes, modern interiors and...

SOLD!! Prior to Auction!

9 Waight Street, Rosewood 4340

House 4 2 5 SOLD! Prior to...

Here is one with nothing to do but just move in. Less than 10 years young, this home was well thought out, expertly constructed & has been meticulously maintained.

Charming Colonial

182 Cascade Street, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 2 $259,000

With the market moving and homes are selling quickly this charming colonial home is ready for a renovation whether it be now or down the track. Live in the...

SHADY BLOCK IN A QUIET ESTATE - 4,020 SQM

3 Wollemi Close, Regency Downs 4341

Residential Land This great block of land is ideally situated in a quiet cul-de-sac, ... $139,000

This great block of land is ideally situated in a quiet cul-de-sac, with shady trees and surrounded by quality homes. The established estate is fully serviced with...

GOING TO AUCTION .. MUST SELL!!

5 Richdale Court, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 4 AUCTION 16/06/17 ...

In Room Auction - 16th June 2017 - 12pm @ Heisenberg Haus Ipswich This highly sought after area is tightly held and properties rarely become available, so we are...

DISREGARD PREVIOUS PRICING- OWNERS NEED IT SOLD!

196 Eder Brothers Road, Mount Walker 4340

House 4 2 6 Auction 16/6/17 @...

DON'T MISS YOUR CHANCE! This gorgeous lifestyle property is going under the hammer and must be sold but the owners will consider reasonable offers...

OWNERS COMMITTED ELSEWHERE - BRING ALL OFFERS

10 Thallon Road, Hatton Vale 4341

House 5 2 4 $335,000

Truly unique, this one of a kind home offers an opportunity for those looking for a large family home, and although there is work to do, with a bit of elbow grease...

Qld renovators snap up beachside pad for $300,000

11 Eastment St, Bardon.

$300,000 and this one is just 600m from the beach.

'Flippers' in: Real estate agents desperate for homes

Gardian sales consultant Greg Smith took three "flippers" to inspect a South Mackay home yesterday without even advertising it.

Agents report the lowest vacancy rates since 2012

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Open for inspection homes June 7-14

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection

Vacant office/industrial warehouse in central Maroochydore

Smart industrial unit near new Maroochydore CBD going to auction

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!