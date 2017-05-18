23°
Jobs galore at Orion

Myjanne Jensen
18th May 2017
Orion Shopping Centre in Springfield. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times
Orion Shopping Centre in Springfield. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times Rob Williams

IF YOU consider yourself a retail pro or master chef, then Orion Springfield Central may just have your next job opportunity.

The positions- a store manager for Kathmandu, store manager for ITShop Group and a 2nd-3rd year apprentice chef for the popular Orion Hotel were all posted to the shopping centre's Facebook page yesterday, receiving 110 comments and 57 shares.

Orion Springfield Central marketing manager Yasmin Chrzescijanski said interest in the positions had been extremely positive and she could now reveal the opening date for the much anticipated Kathmandu store.

"The response to the jobs has been overwhelming with over 4500 clicks online," Ms Chrzescijanski said.

"We're also happy to say that Kathmandu is on track to open in early June.

Orion Hotel Head Chef Tristan Corcoran said the team of seven chefs were excited to receive the different job applications and were hoping to employ someone from the Greater Springfield community.

"We're looking to replace some staff that are leaving, so if we can get someone from around the area that would be perfect as we're a community-based hotel and most of the people who work here live locally," Mr Corcoran said.

"We also own other hotels in West End and Kilcoy, so there are opportunities for the right person to be able to move around later and work with other chefs if that's what they'd like to do.

"For us the key thing we are looking for is enthusiasm for the job, so it could be someone already working in the industry or doing their apprenticeship through a school-based program, we're really open and willing to give anybody a go if they are keen and the right fit."

For those aren't successful in their job application do not despair as Ms Chrzescijanski said there would be other opportunities on the horizon soon.

"With 200 stores, there are often job opportunities available at Orion Springfield Central, so we will continue to advertise these on our Facebook Page for our customers," Ms Chrzescijanski said.

To see more about the positions visit the Orion Springfield Central Facebook page.

