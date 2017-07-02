Jo-Ann Miller: CCC rejects mayor's report over phone call

Jo-Ann Miller was the subject of a complaint to the Crime and Corruption Commission.

FORMER police minister Jo-Ann Miller was the subject of a complaint to the Crime and Corruption Commission by a Queensland mayor over a claim the MP used her position to question a fine on behalf of a family member.

In 2016, Ms Miller phoned Warwick-based Southern Downs mayor Tracy Dobie and asked that the council review a fine issued to Ms Miller's family member for illegally dumping rubbish.

Cr Dobie confirmed the phone call took place but would not reveal what was discussed. The CCC declined to investigate the complaint.

Cr Dobie said she made an official file note after the call.

She said she also raised the phone call with Parliament Speaker Peter Wellington, who Cr Dobie said advised her to take the matter to the CCC.

"I made a report to the CCC and I have received a response from them saying they don't believe they can do anything," Ms Dobie said.

