Jindalee Golf Club turns 50

FIVE DECADES ON: Lord Mayor Graham Quirk attended the 50th birthday celebrations at the Jindalee Golf Club.

TURNING 50 is worthy of a big party, and that is exactly what members from the Jindalee Golf Club did for their momentous anniversary.

Hundreds of people came together to party in style with a birthday dinner and a cake on Saturday, March 25, capping off a month-long celebration.

Jindalee Golf Club vice-president Jo Fisher said it was exciting to be part of the memorable day.

"There were life members, committee past and present members, previous junior players and many other members in attendance and after the wonderful formalities, partied the night away,” she said.

Mrs Fisher then continued to talk about the interesting history the club has had, and how it has grown to become an integral part of the south-west community.

"The story goes in 1959 LJ Hooker acquired 3500 acres of bushland in the Seventeen Mile Rocks district with the provision to build a 18 hole golf course,” she said.

"The build began with membership promised to those who resided along the course.

"In 1963 the course was ready for use however suffered a setback when it was found the proposed Centenary Bridge to be constructed over the river would take a significant portion of the course.

"In 1965, Centenary Estates handed the course over to the Brisbane City Council and it was to be a municipal golf course for public use.

"Over the next few months the social club had grown significantly and on March 16, 1967, a public meeting was held at the Jindalee State School with an attendance of over 60 people.

"At this meeting it was decided to form the Jindalee Golf Club.

"The course was leased from the Brisbane City Council for an initial 14 year period.

"The clubhouse was then completed in 1969 with a grand opening in 1970.”

During that time the club has gone through two floods with significant damage, but has continued to bounce back and provide a great club for locals.