Jilted lover begs forgiveness in front of 100,000 drivers

GIVE G A CHANCE: This is one of several signs in Ipswich and Brisbane's west from G to C, asking for forgiveness from their other half.

THOUSANDS of motorists in Ipswich, and Brisbane's western suburbs, are wondering what triggered a very public lover's tiff after signs popped up on major highways with a jilted lover begging forgiveness from their other half.

The hand drawn signs from someone tagging themselves as G seeking forgiveness reads:

"Please C give G a chance? Brain Freeze!! Sorry I hurt you."

The sign includes a sad caricature with tears streaming down its face.

The signs have suddenly appeared from Springfield to Toowong with over 100,000 drivers a day witnessing the real life drama playing out across the two cities.

Ipswich Deputy Mayor Paul Tully has now stepped into the fray offering to mediate the couple's very public differences.

Over 14,000 hits have been made on Cr Tully's Facebook page in 12 hours, with readers following the real life saga of the lovers' squabble.

Cr Tully said he would offer the warring pair an all expenses paid three course high class restaurant meal where he and the couple could work through their very public spat.

"All they need to do is call my office on 3818 6900 to take up the offer to try to get them back together," Cr Tully said.

"Love may be blind but this public tiff will hopefully have a very happy ending.

"If I can help bring them back together, this will be the love story success of the year.

"Everyone is anxious to find out who C and G are and to see this couple overcome their public fracas.

John Lennon sang 'give peace a chance'. Now someone, on signs across Ipswich and Brisbane's west has begged...'give C a chance'. Contributed

Cr Tully was driving along when he saw one of the signs on Augusta Parkway and pulled over to the side of the road to capture a photo.

"People have reported seeing identical signs through Springfield and all along the Centenary Hwy to Toowong," he said.

"We don't know if C or G is male or female but obviously they are very keen to get their partner back and their relationship back on track."

Cr Tully is hoping the three-course meal he has offered will help them get back on track.

"It is possibly an Ipswich couple because the signs have appeared at Bellbird Park and Springfield," he said.

"If we can get one Ipswich couple back together and with a happy relationship then I will feel as though I have done my job for the day."

John Lennon once sang to "give peace a chance". It remains to be seen whether C will now "give G a chance" too.