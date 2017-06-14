Jamming with the professionals

IN TUNE: Professional musicians from the Queensland Symphony Orchestra visited Inala where they hosted workshops with young music students.

TALENTED young musicians from the Inala region had the opportunity to practice their skills side-by-side with some of the state's best musicians when members from the Queensland Symphony Orchestra came to visit.

The sounds of classical music rang out from school halls and community centres last week as the professional musicians toured around the region.

Professional musicians from the Queensland Symphony Orchestra visited Inala where they hosted workshops with young music students. David Nielsen

The Satellite visited Glenala State High School where a number of their students, as well as musicians from Inala and Durack State Schools, participated in workshops with the pros.

Queensland Symphony Orchestra community engagement manager Judy Wood said the group thoroughly enjoyed heading out to different areas to meet with up and coming stars.

"We do try to get out as much as we can into the communities and work with young kids where we can,” she said.

"By doing this, it gives younger people the opportunity to see someone who can really play their instrument to a high level.

"It also shows them these musicians are real people who make a living out of playing music.”