Is government ignoring LNP-held seats?

LABOR has been accused of ignoring infrastructure projects in LNP held seats.

During Queensland budget estimates hearings on Wednesday, Deputy Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington said the Southern Downs, Lockyer Valley, Somerset and Goondiwindi council areas had received no money for projects through the Building our Regions program.

She accused State Development Minister Anthony Lynham of underfunding the councils which all sit in LNP-held electorates.

"How can Labor claim Building Our Regions is a project for all regional areas when some have not received any money from it?" she asked.

State Development Director General Michael Schaumburg confirmed the councils had received no funding from the program.

But Dr Lynham said the Building Our Regions program was funding programs in more councils than the former LNP government's Royalties for Regions program.

He said it may be the case those four councils had not applied for any Building Our Regions funding.

Dr Lynham said he was happy to compare the Building Our Regions program to the LNP's "completely discredited" program.

"Our program has funded a number of projects in 62 councils, and none in south-east Queensland. How many councils did you fund? 42," he said.

Dr Lynham pointed to an Auditor-General report on Royalties for Regions that criticised the way the LNP ran the program.

"You gave money to councils that did not even apply for it and rejected councils that did very detailed applications," he said.

"If ours is a failed project yours is a disgrace. And the Auditor-General nearly called it that."

- NewsRegional