Ipswich toddler driveway death: No charges for father

Chris Clarke, The Courier-Mail | 19th Jul 2017 1:58 PM Updated: 3:05 PM
Mason Wright
Mason Wright

AN IPSWICH father who accidentally ran over and killed his 18-month-old son is not expected to be charged.

On July 3, toddler Mason Wright was standing in the entrance of the garage at the family's home in the suburb of Brassall his father reversed a car over him, police say.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene, but Mason died.

Detectives from Ipswich's Child Protection Investigation Unit have been probing the incident, which was deemed to be "completely accidental".

It is understood detectives are not considering charging the boy's father.

Early investigations determined that Mason's mother had been showering when the father decided to shift the car from the garage and reverse it down their steep driveway on Aramac St.

The investigation will be handed to the coroner.

