Teacher sending kids home sick, dizzy and with heat stroke

Anna Hartley
| 27th Feb 2017 5:00 AM Updated: 6:54 AM
An Ipswich teacher wants the state government to fund air-conditioning in Ipswich schools.
An Ipswich teacher wants the state government to fund air-conditioning in Ipswich schools.

AFTER sending children home sick, dizzy and with heat stroke an Ipswich teacher has had enough.

Maria Santiago is sick of enduring the heat in Ipswich classrooms every summer.

The teacher and mother of two started a Change.org campaign petitioning Education Minister Kate Jones to expand the Cooler Schools Zone to cover parts of Brisbane and Ipswich.

The Cooler School Zone dictates which areas in Queensland are considered hot and humid enough to receive school-wide State Government funded air-conditioning.

The primary school teacher's petition quickly gained support and had now reached 2027 signatures.

"This year so far, some classrooms have reached temperatures over 40 degrees. Most days thermometers are climbing to the mid to high 30's and some of these classrooms are poorly ventilated," she said.

"I am extremely concerned for the well-being of students and staff in schools outside the Cooler School Zones that have been suffering the heat each summer.

"There is no funding support from the state. If our schools want air-conditioning they or the P & Cs have to fund them and some of them can't afford it."

Ms Santiago said she felt Ipswich was getting hotter and more humid with each summer.

"It's horrible. The heatwaves have become worse," she said.

"When you have sweat dripping down your back, students and teachers too simply can't work efficiently in that kind of heat.

"We want all children to do their best at school and for this to happen we need to have cool air conditioned classrooms where optimum teaching and learning can take place every season of the year on a daily basis.

"Our kids and their teachers deserve it. I know Ipswich and Brisbane classrooms are just as hot and humid."

The teacher said her students often were forced to go home sick on hot days each summer.

"A lot of people do suffer. I've had to send kids home before with heat exhaustion," she said.

Topics:  airconditioning change.org editors picks petition politics

