Judah turns all four chairs on The Voice

Kelly is stoked after realising he'd turned all four coaches' chairs during his captivating performance.

JUDAH Kelly was so caught up in the moment he didn't even realise any red chairs had turned for him as he auditioned for The Voice.

"I kinda hit a big note in a verse and shut my eyes and when I opened my eyes again, three of them had turned around all at once - Seal, Delta and Boy George had all turned around all at the same time," Kelly said.

"Then in the chorus I did a little run thing and that's what got Kelly to turn around. So yeah, it was very cool."

The star coaches were blown away by the 20-year-old's performance and Delta admitted she "got goosebumps" as she heard Kelly sing with his acoustic guitar in hand.

"This is why I just keep coming back to this show for voices like yours," she exclaimed.

"It's time to own that and own your talent."

The Laidley musician performed a smooth rendition of Tennessee Whiskey by Chris Stapleton, a song he said had "soul and feeling," which he loved to incorporate in his music.

Boy George described his performance as "effortless".

"You could win this show," he said.

Mum: "Smooth like chocolate. That's what his voice is like." #TheVoiceAU



Judah: pic.twitter.com/j3mb43SNA6 — The Voice Australia (@TheVoiceAU) May 1, 2017

Kelly said he had worked out which judge he would choose before stepping on the stage, but he was swayed on the night.

"I kinda had it set that if for some crazy reason all four turned around I'd go with Seal and that didn't happen at all," he said.

"They all gave good arguments but Delta was quite funny. She was making little jokes as Seal was talking.

"I like someone with a good humour."